Santa Cruz: Boycott Chevron
Date:
Friday, January 31, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
#BoycottChevron Weekend of Action
Location Details:
2680 Soquel Ave, corner of Soquel & Ocean, Santa Cruz
We are gathering at the Chevron location on Soquel and Ocean to bring attention to their complicity in Palestinian energy apartheid, and to share information with our community. Join us! Friday 31st 4PM There is a chance of rain so bring umbrellas!
#BoycottChevron Weekend of Action
The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement has called for a day of action to #Boycott Chevron from January 31 to Feb 2, coinciding with Chevron's quarterly earnings call. The boycott calls for an end to Chevron's operations in supplying fuel, energy and revenue to the government of Israel, and their complicity in energy apartheid.
Use this page to create or find local actions near you: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/boycottchevron-weekend-of-action
You can join the movement by:
* Picketing a Chevron location, and sharing information with your community
* Approaching franchised gas stations and asking them to sign a letter for Chevron to end their operations in Palestine/Israel
* Asking institutions and events to end their sponsorships or other relationships
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/boycott-c...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 26, 2025 9:36AM
