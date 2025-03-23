From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Janet Kessler “The Coyote Whisperer”
Date:
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98930849779?pwd=aalYMhrLXu0rQjfkb3w8WtjEsbhHeT.1 Meeting ID: 989 3084 9779 Passcode: 663649
Janet “The Coyote Lady” Kessler is a self-taught naturalist who has spent nearly two decades
conducting daily field research documenting urban coyote behavior and family life. In this
presentation, Kessler will share her first-hand information, compassion and love for the
animals.. Kessler will discuss where they are, who they are and how to get along. She will also
describe what to expect if you have a dog and you encounter a coyote. Recently, she has been
able to map the general extent of each of their territories and some of their dispersal here in the
City. Kessler has collaborated with Dr. Benjamin Sacks’ genetic lab at UC Davis where the DNA
from scat she collected is being analyzed. Please visit http://www.coyoteyipps.com and
https://www.instagram.com/coyoteyipps/ to learn more about Kessler's work with coyotes.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:29AM
