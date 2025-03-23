top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/23/2025
San Francisco Animal Liberation Environment & Forest Defense

Janet Kessler “The Coyote Whisperer”

Janet Kessler, the "Coyote Whisperer"
Download PDF (1.1MB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98930849779?pwd=aalYMhrLXu0rQjfkb3w8WtjEsbhHeT.1 Meeting ID: 989 3084 9779 Passcode: 663649
Janet “The Coyote Lady” Kessler is a self-taught naturalist who has spent nearly two decades
conducting daily field research documenting urban coyote behavior and family life. In this
presentation, Kessler will share her first-hand information, compassion and love for the
animals.. Kessler will discuss where they are, who they are and how to get along. She will also
describe what to expect if you have a dog and you encounter a coyote. Recently, she has been
able to map the general extent of each of their territories and some of their dispersal here in the
City. Kessler has collaborated with Dr. Benjamin Sacks’ genetic lab at UC Davis where the DNA
from scat she collected is being analyzed. Please visit http://www.coyoteyipps.com and
https://www.instagram.com/coyoteyipps/ to learn more about Kessler's work with coyotes.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:29AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code