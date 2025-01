Janet “The Coyote Lady” Kessler is a self-taught naturalist who has spent nearly two decadesconducting daily field research documenting urban coyote behavior and family life. In thispresentation, Kessler will share her first-hand information, compassion and love for theanimals.. Kessler will discuss where they are, who they are and how to get along. She will alsodescribe what to expect if you have a dog and you encounter a coyote. Recently, she has beenable to map the general extent of each of their territories and some of their dispersal here in theCity. Kessler has collaborated with Dr. Benjamin Sacks’ genetic lab at UC Davis where the DNAfrom scat she collected is being analyzed. Please visit http://www.coyoteyipps.com and https://www.instagram.com/coyoteyipps/ to learn more about Kessler's work with coyotes.