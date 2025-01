Beginning in 1914, Wages of Empire and sequel, Crossroads of Empire follow 16-year-oldEvan Sinclair through the killing fields of the Great War. Little does Evan know that a criticalsource of conflict will emerge in Ottoman Palestine, since it's from Jerusalem where KaiserWilhelm of Germany dreams to rule as the Holy Roman Emperor with dominion over Arabianoil and the Suez Canal. This is historical fiction that treats on the intrigue, betrayal, and imperial designs of the great powers, and the desire for independence of small nations—a clash that echoes down the corridors of time with major and far-reaching consequences to this day.Michael J Cooper is the author of novels of historical fiction set in the Holy Land at majorturning points of history. He is also a pediatric cardiologist who, after a 40-year career at UCSFMedical Center, continues to volunteer his service to Palestinian children who lack access tocare, most recently with HEAL Palestine, a non-profit organization, with the core principles ofHealth, Education, Aid, and Leadership dedicated to healing, helping & empowering Palestinian children in Gaza and the West Bank to rebuild their lives.All proceeds from book sales will be donated to HEAL Palestine, a 501(c)(c) charity. https://www.healpalestine.org/