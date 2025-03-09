From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Historical Fiction in the Service of Coexistence & Peace - Book Talk & Fundraiser
Date:
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/96773590027?pwd=6MbLUmjKPataUaiSCM6SfRKFuOrhrd.1 Meeting ID: 967 7359 0027 Passcode: 903844
Beginning in 1914, Wages of Empire and sequel, Crossroads of Empire follow 16-year-old
Evan Sinclair through the killing fields of the Great War. Little does Evan know that a critical
source of conflict will emerge in Ottoman Palestine, since it's from Jerusalem where Kaiser
Wilhelm of Germany dreams to rule as the Holy Roman Emperor with dominion over Arabian
oil and the Suez Canal. This is historical fiction that treats on the intrigue, betrayal, and imperial designs of the great powers, and the desire for independence of small nations—a clash that echoes down the corridors of time with major and far-reaching consequences to this day.
Michael J Cooper is the author of novels of historical fiction set in the Holy Land at major
turning points of history. He is also a pediatric cardiologist who, after a 40-year career at UCSF
Medical Center, continues to volunteer his service to Palestinian children who lack access to
care, most recently with HEAL Palestine, a non-profit organization, with the core principles of
Health, Education, Aid, and Leadership dedicated to healing, helping & empowering Palestinian children in Gaza and the West Bank to rebuild their lives.
All proceeds from book sales will be donated to HEAL Palestine, a 501(c)(c) charity. https://www.healpalestine.org/
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
