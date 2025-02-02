From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Film Screening: Jenin, Jenin
Date:
Sunday, February 02, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area PYM
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley
3962 Twilight Drive San Jose, CA 95124
3962 Twilight Drive San Jose, CA 95124
Join the Palestinian Youth Movement, Stanford Students for Justice in Palestine , and San Jose State University Students for Justice in Palestine on February 2 for a screening of “Jenin, Jenin” (2002), dir. Mohammad Bakri., a documentary of the Zionist invasion and massacre in Jenin refugee camp in April 2002 and its aftermath. Today, Jenin camp continues to resist brutal attacks by the Zionist settler-colonial entity.
The screening will be followed by a panel/Q&A session and there will be chance to donate and purchase PYM merchandise. ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TOWARD MECA’S INTERNATIONAL FUNDRAISER FOR GAZA.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/film-screenin...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 25, 2025 6:05PM
