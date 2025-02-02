Film Screening: Jenin, Jenin

Date:

Sunday, February 02, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Bay Area PYM

Location Details:

Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley



3962 Twilight Drive San Jose, CA 95124

Join the Palestinian Youth Movement, Stanford Students for Justice in Palestine , and San Jose State University Students for Justice in Palestine on February 2 for a screening of “Jenin, Jenin” (2002), dir. Mohammad Bakri., a documentary of the Zionist invasion and massacre in Jenin refugee camp in April 2002 and its aftermath. Today, Jenin camp continues to resist brutal attacks by the Zionist settler-colonial entity.



The screening will be followed by a panel/Q&A session and there will be chance to donate and purchase PYM merchandise. ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TOWARD MECA’S INTERNATIONAL FUNDRAISER FOR GAZA.

