No Tax $ for Genocide

Date:

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Tax Payers Against Genocide

Location Details:

Phillip Burton Federal Building

450 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA

Join us for a rally and press conference at noon on Wed, Jan 29th at the Philip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco to announce the expanding of the class action lawsuit against those California Congress members that voted to fund the genocide in Gaza. PELOSI and other California congresspeople will be named as defendants. SHOW UP IF YOU BELIEVE OUR TAX DOLLARS SHOULD NOT BE USED TO FUND THE GENOCIDE OF THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE!