From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
No Tax $ for Genocide
Date:
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Tax Payers Against Genocide
Location Details:
Phillip Burton Federal Building
450 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA
450 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA
Join us for a rally and press conference at noon on Wed, Jan 29th at the Philip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco to announce the expanding of the class action lawsuit against those California Congress members that voted to fund the genocide in Gaza. PELOSI and other California congresspeople will be named as defendants. SHOW UP IF YOU BELIEVE OUR TAX DOLLARS SHOULD NOT BE USED TO FUND THE GENOCIDE OF THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE!
For more information: https://linktr.ee/taxpayersagainstgenocide
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 25, 2025 4:01PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network