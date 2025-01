Teach-In: How to ProtestZoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dsYVj3XITxSlynm1hQjcGg#/registration Speakers include:Jeffrey Sterling (Lawyer, Author, and CIA Whistleblower)Linda Sarsour (Organizer, Strategist, Author and Co-Founder of Until Freedom, Women's March, and MPower Change)Rachel Small (Canada Organizer for World BEYOND War)Sean Malloy and Christine Hong (organizers and representatives of the University of California People's TribunalSean Malloy, Professor of History and Critical Race and Ethnic Studies, UC MercedChristine Hong; Professor of Critical Race and Ethnic Studies and Literature, UC Santa Cruz