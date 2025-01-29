From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Teach-In: How to Protest
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Teach-In
Teach-In Network
Online
Teach-In: How to Protest
Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dsYVj3XITxSlynm1hQjcGg#/registration
Speakers include:
Jeffrey Sterling (Lawyer, Author, and CIA Whistleblower)
Linda Sarsour (Organizer, Strategist, Author and Co-Founder of Until Freedom, Women's March, and MPower Change)
Rachel Small (Canada Organizer for World BEYOND War)
Sean Malloy and Christine Hong (organizers and representatives of the University of California People's Tribunal
Sean Malloy, Professor of History and Critical Race and Ethnic Studies, UC Merced
Christine Hong; Professor of Critical Race and Ethnic Studies and Literature, UC Santa Cruz
Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dsYVj3XITxSlynm1hQjcGg#/registration
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 25, 2025 3:32PM
