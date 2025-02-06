SF Independent Film Festival

Date:

Thursday, February 06, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Larsen Associates

Location Details:

Roxie Theater.

530 Divisadero St #721

San Francisco, CA 94117



SF IndieFest is thrilled to announce the 27th San Francisco Independent Film Festival, February 6th to February 18th! This year’s festival includes 56 shorts and 24 features from 20 countries (including USA, Canada, Japan, France, Austria, Spain, Estonia, Argentina, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, Reunion, Italy, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, Australia, China, Hong Kong, South Africa, and Thailand.) There are 37 films that have local ties to the Bay Area.

Closing night presents Timestalker, directed by Alice Lowe, a captivating love story about a hapless heroine who falls for a mysterious man, promptly meets her bloody demise, and is reincarnated a century later.