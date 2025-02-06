top
View events for the week of 2/6/2025
San Francisco

SF Independent Film Festival

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Larsen Associates
Location Details:
Roxie Theater.
530 Divisadero St #721
San Francisco, CA 94117
SF IndieFest is thrilled to announce the 27th San Francisco Independent Film Festival, February 6th to February 18th! This year’s festival includes 56 shorts and 24 features from 20 countries (including USA, Canada, Japan, France, Austria, Spain, Estonia, Argentina, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, Reunion, Italy, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, Australia, China, Hong Kong, South Africa, and Thailand.) There are 37 films that have local ties to the Bay Area.
Closing night presents Timestalker, directed by Alice Lowe, a captivating love story about a hapless heroine who falls for a mysterious man, promptly meets her bloody demise, and is reincarnated a century later.
For more information: https://sfindie.com/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 25, 2025 1:16PM
