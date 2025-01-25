top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons

Vigil to Stop the Executions in Iran -- Stand with Courageous Political Prisoners

Banner - Stop the Executions in Iran
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
IEC to Free Iran's Political Prisoners
Email:
Phone:
510-684-8270
Location Details:
1187 Franklin St, San Francisco
in front of the UUSF
Join the vigil co-sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco Human Rights Working Group and International Emergency Campaign to Free Iran’s Political Prisoners Now (IEC). Our vigil aims to stand with people in Iran and worldwide to join or share support for these heroic prisoners.

• Last year, the Islamic Republic of Iran executed more than 900 people; it has already hanged at least 74 in 2025, and has sentenced at least 54 more political prisoners to death, among them two Kurdish women activists, Pakhshan Azizi and Verisheh Moradi.
• This marks the 1-year anniversary of a weekly hunger strike by prisoners across Iran demanding STOP THE EXECUTIONS. Despite retaliation, “No to Execution Tuesdays” continues to spread. Hundreds of prisoners in 34 prisons will be joined by people in cities around the world holding actions that demand an end to executions in Iran.

“Be a link in the chain of free people forged from resistance," quote from an appeal from Evin Prison by Golrokh Iraee:
“Until a moment ago, she was by your side. You would have been drinking tea together and walking side by side in the dreary prison evening. Then she is gone suddenly and forever, never to return. This is the most bitter reality of prison. They come and snatch one of us, and kill her. Sometimes they return her lifeless body to her family, sometimes not... The anguish of prison is heightened and given new meaning when you see your cellmate sent to the gallows...
This kind of suffering changes you, it tears open your soul and toughens you, so nothing can make you tired, nothing can slow you down. You are dissatisfied with anything less than actual liberation. You become a link in what my comrades call the chain of free people, the chain forged from the resistance of friends who continued to cry out for liberation, despite the boots and blows of the dictatorships of Shah and Sheikh [the Mullahs.”
— (full letter posted on the IEC website)

Meanwhile, the U.S. imperialists –the same ones who put the despot Shah of Iran in power in 1953 and, when he could no longer control the people, helped bring in the mullahs – now, under the fascist baton of Donald Trump, are warmongering and jockeying in the Middle East (and the world) even more aggressively than ever. That’s why the demands of the IEC are timelier and more urgent than ever.

We demand of the
Islamic Republic of Iran: FREE ALL POLITICAL PRISONERS NOW!
We say to the U.S government: NO THREATS OR WAR MOVES AGAINST IRAN, LIFT U.S. SANCTIONS!
For more information: https://freeiranspoliticalprisonersnow.org...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 25, 2025 11:05AM
§Map of 34 prisons, "No2Execution Tuesday" Hunger Strike by Prisoners
by IEC to Free Iran's Political Prisoners
Sat, Jan 25, 2025 11:05AM
Map of prisons on hunger strike
original image (786x743)
https://freeiranspoliticalprisonersnow.org...
§Sentenced to Execution - 2 Kurdish Women Activists
by IEC to Free Iran's Political Prisoners
Sat, Jan 25, 2025 11:05AM
2 Kurdish Women Activists
original image (624x717)
https://freeiranspoliticalprisonersnow.org...
