2025 Rosa Parks Day - Proposed Holiday, State by State Campaign

Date:

Monday, February 10, 2025

Time:

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Michael Harris

Email:

Location Details:

Gold Rush Grille

Sacramento, California

A Michigan public act first established Rosa Parks Day, celebrated on the first Monday following her February 4 birthday.



Rosa Parks was 92 years old when she died in her Detroit home on October 24, 2005. The front seats of city buses in Detroit and Montgomery were adorned with black ribbons in the days preceding her funeral.



Fifty thousand people visited her casket as it rested for two days in the Rotunda of the United States Capitol, the first woman to receive this honor.



A seven-hour funeral service was held for her at the Greater Grace Temple Church in Detroit, followed by a procession in which thousands of people came to celebrate one of the bravest and most influential figures of the 20th century.



Rosa Parks is buried in Detroit’s Woodlawn cemetery