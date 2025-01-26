top
View events for the week of 1/26/2025
Palestine International

Doctors Against Genocide Update and Next Steps

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Doctors Against Genocide
Location Details:
Online
Register for the Zoom meeting at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4v0NMtHIRJSreK1UgACN4g

Demand Safe Exit of American Healthcare Workers trapped in North Gaza due to Israeli Restrictions: https://bit.ly/4gbZkSq

Linktree for actions to free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya: https://linktr.ee/FreeDrAbuSafiya

We will be joined by our Colleagues from Gaza, Jenin and Geneva on Sunday!

Agenda:

- Ceasefire: What is Next?
- Updates on Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and our Colleagues in Gaza.
- Updates on Healthcare Attacks in Jenin and the West Bank.
- Updates on Our American Colleagues Stranded in North Gaza: Denied Return to Their Patient Care Duties in the USA
- The Great White Tent Protest: UN Headquarters - Geneva 1/25-1/30
- Press Conference: Francesca Albanese, and Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng UN Special Rapporteur to the Right to Health, will join DAG team and report contributors to discuss the Healthcare Community's report on the Genocide Enablement Apparatus and the Introduction of DAG medical Definition of Genocide.
- Update on the Winter Drive to Gaza: Purchased and Delivered
- Sick From Genocide Campaign Updates
- Petitions to Medical Societies Updates
- Fundraise Drive to Send Urgently Needed More Medical Beds to Gaza
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 24, 2025 3:39PM
