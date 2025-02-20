“Campu: An American Story” – Honoring Day of Remembrance 2025

Date:

Thursday, February 20, 2025

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Oakland Asian Cultural Center

Location Details:

388 9th St Ste 290, Oakland, CA 94607

Join us for the unveiling of "Campu: An American Story", an immersive portrait project exploring the resilience of Japanese Americans who were incarcerated in camps during WWII. Since 2022, photographer and National Geographic Explorer Haruka Sakaguchi has traveled to all 10 camps and photographed over 80 Japanese Americans as they made pilgrimages to their former camps to reflect on this dark chapter in U.S. history.



This special event will feature a live presentation introducing the project and a screening of the short documentary "Loyal American" (2025, 9 min.)—directed by Haruka and produced by National Geographic Society’s Impact Story Lab. A Q&A with Sakaguchi and the film’s protagonist will follow the screening.



This event is co-presented by the Oakland Asian Cultural Center and the National Geographic Society.