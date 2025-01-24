From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rev. Franklin Graham claims Bishop Marianne Budde has a sexual political agenda
Washington National Cathedral:
Rev. Franklin Graham claims Bishop Marianne Budde has a sexual political agenda

By Lynda Carson - January 24, 2025
By Lynda Carson - January 24, 2025
During an inaugural prayer service at Washington’s National Cathedral on January 21, 2025, Bishop Marianne Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, made a plea on behalf of others to the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump.
Feel free to click on the link below to watch Bishop Marianne Budde, a hero to millions of Americans, make a plea of mercy on behalf of others to the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, that angered Trump and the cult MAGA followers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thX9bhab8Rw
During a 15 minute sermon, reportedly in part Bishop Marianne Budd said, “Let me make one final plea, Mr. President.” ”Millions have put their trust in you. And as you told the nation yesterday, you have felt the providential hand of a loving God. In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now," said Bishop Budde, as she looked at the convicted felon President Trump who was surrounded by friends, family, politicians, pastors and many others.
"There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives."
"The people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings; who labor in poultry farms and meat packing plants; who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals, they – they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation. But the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors," said Bishop Budde.
"I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away. And that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here. Our God teaches us that we are to be merciful to the stranger, for we were all once strangers in this land."
Reportedly, the convicted felon President Trump became very angry and demanded an apology. On Truth Social, the convicted felon President posted a message saying, ““The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way,” Trump wrote, adding that her service was “uninspiring,” “nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart.”
Additionally, reportedly Georgia Representative Mike Collins, a Republican, demanded that Bishop Marianne Budde, a U.S. Citizen, should be deported, and reportedly Bishop Budde has received death threats since she made a plea of mercy on behalf of others to the convicted felon President Trump.
Bishop Marianne Budde has reportedly declined to make an a apology to the convicted felon President Trump.
Rev. Franklin Graham Claims Bishop Marianne Budde Has A Sexual Political Agenda:
On Wednesday January 22, 2025, on the extreme right-wing NEWSMAX show called “America Agenda,” Rev. Franklin Graham Jr., verbally attacked Bishop Marianne Budde. This happened a day after Bishop Budde gently made a plea of mercy on behalf of others to the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump at a prayer service Trump attended at the Washington National Cathedral, on January 21, 2025.
Reportedly, on NEWMAX, the Rev. Franklin Graham Jr., a staunch Trump supporter said, "She was wrong to do that," the reverend insisted. "That was really a national forum, a national stage pulpit that she was standing in. And for her to use that for her own political agenda was wrong."
"She is a socialist, activist, LGBTQ+ agenda, and that's, you know, so she's just wrong," he continued. "So these are activists, and no question, they hate Trump. I don't know why they hate Trump. Trump stands for truth."
On NEWSMAX, Graham claimed media outlets wanted to paint Trump as a "liar."
"He doesn't wake up in the morning, I think I'll see how many lies I can tell today," he asserted. "He may get some facts twisted up sometime, but he's not purposely out there lying, misleading people, but this lady is, she's misleading people, and she was wrong, and I would hope that whoever the powers that be would put somebody in the cathedral who doesn't have a political agenda or a sexual political agenda, but just somebody who would be there to open up the word of God and to encourage people to worship God."
Indeed. After the convicted felon Trump spent years lying to the American public falsely claiming that he won the 2020 election over and over again, it appears that the Rev. Franklin Graham Jr., may not be sharp enough to know when the convicted felon Trump has been lying to the American public, including himself.
In contrast to the Rev. Franklin Graham Jr.?
Reportedly, “Pastor Zach Lambert, a progressive leader at Restore Austin church (where 30 percent of his 1,000-member congregation identifies as LGBTQ), posted a message on Monday January 20, 2025, that Christians are "called to stand against those trying to subjugate others as we stand up for justice."
According to Pastor Zach Lambert of Austin, Texas, “Today America will hand the most powerful position in the world to a man who has spent his life profiting off of injustice, on the same day we supposedly honor a man who lost his life fighting for justice.
And they say irony is dead.
We live in a world where powerful people regularly commit acts of injustice, and I live in a country where we have elected the most egregious perpetrator of injustice as our president.
In just the past few years, Donald Trump has:
- incited an insurrection
- been impeached twice
- been convicted of 34 felonies
- been found guilty of sexual assault
- attempted to overthrow an election
- used his presidency to increase his personal wealth by hundreds of millions of dollars (now billions with his “meme coin”)
- promised to use the full power of the federal government, including the military, against anyone who stands in his way
He also openly mocks people who are disabled, brags about sexual assault, falsely accuses migrants of eating household pets, and has lied over 30,000 times in his first term alone.
And yet, he is about to become our president with the overwhelming of white evangelicals.
As Christians, we are called to stand against those trying to subjugate others as we stand up for justice. I don’t know where God has placed you or what you are being led to do, but I know this: God is calling you to do something.
We may not be the ones making laws and creating policies— in fact, we may have voted against the people who are— but we are still responsible for doing justice work. We must not be people who throw in the towel or bury our heads in the sand. We must be people who step up, speak out, and get to work.
You can’t do everything, but you can do something. Today and everyday, let us be people who stand for justice."
Additionally, it was also reported, in the words of the person who wrote the article, “Hours before attending the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning, Pastor Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Dallas church told FOX News anchors that "it was God that intervened" in the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump last year.
As an unabashed Trump fan, Jeffress has spent months telling his 16,000-member Southern Baptist congregation in North Texas that God had spared Trump's life at a campaign rally last July in Pennsylvania. Jeffress repeated those claims at Trump's pre-inaugural dinner Sunday night in Washington, D.C. The president agreed, asserting that he "was saved by God to make America great again" during his inaugural address on Monday.
The SBC pastor is one of Texas' most popular Christian leaders to attend the 47th president's inauguration events this week in D.C. In addition to Jeffress, Pastor Jack Graham of Prestonwood Baptist in Plano and Pastor Ramiro Peña of Christ the King Church of Waco were among the host of pro-Trump religious leaders. During the election cycle, they preached that voting for Trump was the best chance for religious conservatives to win a Holy War against Democrats. And they continued their support for Trump despite him backing away from major political issues like abortion rights.
Now, the influential pastors believe they have champions in Trump and Vice President JD Vance, a conservative Catholic, to support their anti-LGBTQ views and their efforts to tighten Christianity's grip on Texas schools and government. Graham, a former SBC president, joined Jeffress on Trump's formal evangelical advisory team to help him win the 2017 presidential election and guide him through his first term. At a faith summit in October, Trump reportedly told Paula White-Cain, a Florida televangelist, that she could organize another faith advisory board for his second term.”
Threat Of Withholding Federal Funds From Sanctuary Cities:
Meanwhile, the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, is presently threatening to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities all across the nation if they do not do his bidding in helping to round up and deport millions of immigrants from the U.S. This is in addition to threatening to bring charges and arresting anyone that may be accused of interfering with the enforcement of his recent Executive Order.
This is collective punishment to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities all across the nation, and many people in those cities may be harmed as a direct result.
The Executive Order, is titled “Protecting the American People Against Invasion.”
According to Sec. 17. Sanctuary Jurisdictions. “The Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall, to the maximum extent possible under law, evaluate and undertake any lawful actions to ensure that so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions, which seek to interfere with the lawful exercise of Federal law enforcement operations, do not receive access to Federal funds. Further, the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall evaluate and undertake any other lawful actions, criminal or civil, that they deem warranted based on any such jurisdiction’s practices that interfere with the enforcement of Federal law.”
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
