San Francisco Animal Liberation

How Animal Cruelty Helps Fund the MAGA Movement

How Animal Cruelty Helps Fund the MAGA Movement
Download PDF (152.6KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or via Zoom:
"https://zoom.us/j/94219595299?pwd=E4zdbAqjg2kphT41QDtoqdK7DeqWZQ.1
Meeting ID: 942 1959 5299 Passcode: 657284"
The factory farming industry has been one of the largest contributors to the new administration
and its key allies. These contributions have bought incredible influence, including tens of
billions of dollars sent to industrial operations engaged in inhumane practices such as
so-called “ventilation shutdowns.” Since 2022, more than 90 million poultry in 48 states have
been “euthanized” due to the bird flu outbreak which affects all animals. These factory farms
cause depletion and pollution of our natural waterways, and devastation to forests and natural
resources. Now more than ever, we must be aware of this basic food production information.

Wayne Hsiung, a member of our UU Animal Ministry, is an attorney and internationally
recognized animal rescuer and investigator. He co-founded animal rights organizations such
as The Simple Heart Initiative. Wayne studied law and economics at the University of Chicago,
and taught at Northwestern School of Law and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where
he was awarded a National Science Foundation Graduate Fellowship. Join us for this
important update on our food systems and efforts to keep them safe and healthful!
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
