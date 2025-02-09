How Animal Cruelty Helps Fund the MAGA Movement

Date:

Sunday, February 09, 2025

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

Location Details:

The factory farming industry has been one of the largest contributors to the new administration

and its key allies. These contributions have bought incredible influence, including tens of

billions of dollars sent to industrial operations engaged in inhumane practices such as

so-called “ventilation shutdowns.” Since 2022, more than 90 million poultry in 48 states have

been “euthanized” due to the bird flu outbreak which affects all animals. These factory farms

cause depletion and pollution of our natural waterways, and devastation to forests and natural

resources. Now more than ever, we must be aware of this basic food production information.



Wayne Hsiung, a member of our UU Animal Ministry, is an attorney and internationally

recognized animal rescuer and investigator. He co-founded animal rights organizations such

as The Simple Heart Initiative. Wayne studied law and economics at the University of Chicago,

and taught at Northwestern School of Law and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where

he was awarded a National Science Foundation Graduate Fellowship. Join us for this

important update on our food systems and efforts to keep them safe and healthful!