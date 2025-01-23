From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Fight for Public Healthcare, the Unions and a Labor Party: A UFCLP Panel
Date:
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/xX1VIgKxQN2jGJUj3YuXqw
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/xX1VIgKxQN2jGJUj3YuXqw
1/26/24 UFCLP Meeting: The Fight For Public Healthcare, The Unions & A Labor Party
Sunday January 26, 2025 2PM PST/4PM CST/5PM EST
The fight for public and worker control of healthcare is critical. This panel will look at the healthcare crisis, how it affecting workers, immigrants, privatization of Medicare and the program of this new fascist government in relationship to healthcare. It sill also look at the role of the unions in taking up the fight for public healthcare and the labor party and their interconnection.
The AFL-CIO and other national unions have pushed Medicare Advantage which is privatizing Medicare.
There will also be a report on the UFCLP initiated rally at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors Conference in San Francisco.
Speakers include:
Shiroi Konda-Muhammad, RN & Minnesota Nurses Ass Executive Bd* for info only
Dr. William Bronston, Physicians For Single Payer & National Healthcare
Cheryl Thornton, SEIU 1021 SF Community Healthcare Chair
Injured Workers From Longshore Industry
Carol Lang, CUNY Professor, AFT PSC Delegate On Privatization of Medicare Through Medicare Advantage
You are invited to a Zoom meeting.
When: Jan 26, 2025 02:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/xX1VIgKxQN2jGJUj3YuXqw
One tap mobile
+16694449171,,88626385506#,,,,*897408# US
+16699009128,,88626385506#,,,,*897408# US (San Jose)
Sponsored By United Front Committee For A Labor Party
UFCLP.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
