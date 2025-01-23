top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/26/2025
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

The Fight for Public Healthcare, the Unions and a Labor Party: A UFCLP Panel

At J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors Conference: The Labor Party Is Critical To Fight For Public Control Of Heatlhcare
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/xX1VIgKxQN2jGJUj3YuXqw
1/26/24 UFCLP Meeting: The Fight For Public Healthcare, The Unions & A Labor Party
Sunday January 26, 2025 2PM PST/4PM CST/5PM EST

The fight for public and worker control of healthcare is critical. This panel will look at the healthcare crisis, how it affecting workers, immigrants, privatization of Medicare and the program of this new fascist government in relationship to healthcare. It sill also look at the role of the unions in taking up the fight for public healthcare and the labor party and their interconnection.

The AFL-CIO and other national unions have pushed Medicare Advantage which is privatizing Medicare.

There will also be a report on the UFCLP initiated rally at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors Conference in San Francisco.

Speakers include:

Shiroi Konda-Muhammad, RN & Minnesota Nurses Ass Executive Bd* for info only
Dr. William Bronston, Physicians For Single Payer & National Healthcare
Cheryl Thornton, SEIU 1021 SF Community Healthcare Chair
Injured Workers From Longshore Industry
Carol Lang, CUNY Professor, AFT PSC Delegate On Privatization of Medicare Through Medicare Advantage

You are invited to a Zoom meeting.
When: Jan 26, 2025 02:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/xX1VIgKxQN2jGJUj3YuXqw


One tap mobile
+16694449171,,88626385506#,,,,*897408# US
+16699009128,,88626385506#,,,,*897408# US (San Jose)

Sponsored By United Front Committee For A Labor Party
UFCLP.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 23, 2025 1:39PM
§J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors Conference On How To Profit From Denials
by UFCLP
Thu, Jan 23, 2025 1:39PM
jpmorgan_chase_public_trust_.jpeg
The massive profiting from healthcare is embedded in the capitalist system by banks and hedge companies like J.P. Morgan which want to privatize medicare for profits. They support Trump's Project 2025 program which will turn over all of Medicare to the insurance industry.
http://www.ufclp.org
§Healthcare Under Capitalism Is Profitable For The Billionaires But Denials For The People
by UFCLP
Thu, Jan 23, 2025 1:39PM
sm_healthcare_under_capitalism.jpeg
original image (866x720)
The US capitalist healthcare system is run to profit the capitalists and billionaires. Both the Democrats and Republicans support privatization of Medicare and for the capitalists to make more profits from healthcare. Trump will further push privitazation of Medicare and also of the Veterans Administration.
http://www.ufclp.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code