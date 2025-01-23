1/26/24 UFCLP Meeting: The Fight For Public Healthcare, The Unions & A Labor PartySunday January 26, 2025 2PM PST/4PM CST/5PM ESTThe fight for public and worker control of healthcare is critical. This panel will look at the healthcare crisis, how it affecting workers, immigrants, privatization of Medicare and the program of this new fascist government in relationship to healthcare. It sill also look at the role of the unions in taking up the fight for public healthcare and the labor party and their interconnection.The AFL-CIO and other national unions have pushed Medicare Advantage which is privatizing Medicare.There will also be a report on the UFCLP initiated rally at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors Conference in San Francisco.Speakers include:Shiroi Konda-Muhammad, RN & Minnesota Nurses Ass Executive Bd* for info onlyDr. William Bronston, Physicians For Single Payer & National HealthcareCheryl Thornton, SEIU 1021 SF Community Healthcare ChairInjured Workers From Longshore IndustryCarol Lang, CUNY Professor, AFT PSC Delegate On Privatization of Medicare Through Medicare AdvantageYou are invited to a Zoom meeting.When: Jan 26, 2025 02:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)Register in advance for this meeting:One tap mobile+16694449171,,88626385506#,,,,*897408# US+16699009128,,88626385506#,,,,*897408# US (San Jose)Sponsored By United Front Committee For A Labor PartyUFCLP.org