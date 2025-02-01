From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
February Watsonville Ethnic Studies Freedom School
Date:
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Freedom School
Location Details:
PV Arts, 280 Main St., Watsonville
In commemoration of the 1930 anti-Filipino race riots, the Tobera Project and Pajaro Valley for Ethnic Studies and Justice (PVESJ) welcomes you to our February Watsonville Ethnic Studies Freedom School, which will feature the documentary A Dollar a Day, A Dime a Dance (1984), followed by an ethnic studies presentation by the Watsonville Is in the Heart research team.
Date: Saturday, February 1 / Fecha : Sábado 1 de febrero
Time / Hora: 1:00-4:00 PM
Location / Ubicacion: PV Arts (280 Main St. Watsonville, CA)
Please register using this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc0Xf4-tTwX9kdhzqbvjMz0OkSoQhEzFEL58Gjx69t-5zFAKw/viewform
Please feel free to share this announcement widely.
Date: Saturday, February 1 / Fecha : Sábado 1 de febrero
Time / Hora: 1:00-4:00 PM
Location / Ubicacion: PV Arts (280 Main St. Watsonville, CA)
Please register using this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc0Xf4-tTwX9kdhzqbvjMz0OkSoQhEzFEL58Gjx69t-5zFAKw/viewform
Please feel free to share this announcement widely.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/milpacollective/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 23, 2025 12:19PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network