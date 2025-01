In commemoration of the 1930 anti-Filipino race riots, the Tobera Project and Pajaro Valley for Ethnic Studies and Justice (PVESJ) welcomes you to our February Watsonville Ethnic Studies Freedom School, which will feature the documentary A Dollar a Day, A Dime a Dance (1984), followed by an ethnic studies presentation by the Watsonville Is in the Heart research team.Date: Saturday, February 1 / Fecha : Sábado 1 de febreroTime / Hora: 1:00-4:00 PMLocation / Ubicacion: PV Arts (280 Main St. Watsonville, CA)Please register using this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc0Xf4-tTwX9kdhzqbvjMz0OkSoQhEzFEL58Gjx69t-5zFAKw/viewform Please feel free to share this announcement widely.