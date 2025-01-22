top
South Bay Immigrant Rights

San José Protests Trump Inauguration

by Fight Trump's Anti-Immigrant Agenda
Wed, Jan 22, 2025 12:23PM
On MLK Day January 20, upwards of 600 demonstrators came out to protest Trump's inauguration.

El Día de MLK, más de 600 salieron a protestar contra la investidura de Trump y a luchar contra su agenda antiinmigrante. Exigimos "Legalización para todos, no a la frontera militarizada, no al muro fronterizo racista y no a las deportaciones masivas."
original image (3836x2573)
Photos by Len and Nancy

On MLK Day, upwards of 600 people came out to protest Trump's Inauguration to fight back against his anti-immigrant agenda and more.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to deport all undocumented immigrants and restrict reproductive and LGBTQ rights. At the rally participants shouted their demands including no deportations and a return and expansion of reproductive rights. They called for America to stand for a free Palestine and no support for a wider war in the Middle East.

The Raging Grannies started off the rally at the busy intersection of Winchester and Stevens Creek Boulevards with a song they wrote for the event titled "You Can't Stomp on Me". It included the lyrics, "We have the right to speak and demonstrate ... we will not be stopped by MAGA thugs".

Head organizing group Silicon Valley Immigration Committee led the charge. Dozens of organizations endorsed the action and were represented at the protest including SEIU 2015, San José Against War, CAIR California, JVP South Bay, San José People's Pride, and Senior and Disability Action.

For more information: https://linktr.ee/SVImmigration?fbclid=PAZ...
§Santa Clara County Medicare for All at left
by Fight Trump's Anti-Immigrant Agenda
Wed, Jan 22, 2025 12:23PM
sm_dsc_0041w_54279052325_o.jpg
original image (4288x2848)
https://linktr.ee/SVImmigration?fbclid=PAZ...
§Placards Raised High
by Fight Trump's Anti-Immigrant Agenda
Wed, Jan 22, 2025 12:23PM
sm_dsc_0095w_54278872503_o.jpg
original image (4288x2848)
https://linktr.ee/SVImmigration?fbclid=PAZ...
§Marching through Santana Row
by Fight Trump's Anti-Immigrant Agenda
Wed, Jan 22, 2025 12:23PM
sm_dsc_0122w_54278622931_o.jpg
original image (4288x2848)
Past upscale stores taking the message to the privileged class
https://linktr.ee/SVImmigration?fbclid=PAZ...
§Enthusiastic Procession
by Fight Trump's Anti-Immigrant Agenda
Wed, Jan 22, 2025 12:23PM
sm_dsc_0137w_54278872488_o.jpg
original image (4288x2848)
https://linktr.ee/SVImmigration?fbclid=PAZ...
§SEIU 2015
by Fight Trump's Anti-Immigrant Agenda
Wed, Jan 22, 2025 12:23PM
sm_dsc_0161w_54278622926_o.jpg
original image (3896x2589)
https://linktr.ee/SVImmigration?fbclid=PAZ...
§All Along the Boulevard
by Fight Trump's Anti-Immigrant Agenda
Wed, Jan 22, 2025 12:23PM
sm_dsc_0184w_54278868244_o.jpg
original image (4288x2848)
https://linktr.ee/SVImmigration?fbclid=PAZ...
§Immigrant Rights Now!
by Fight Trump's Anti-Immigrant Agenda
Wed, Jan 22, 2025 12:23PM
sm_dsc_0195w_54278868239_o.jpg
original image (4288x2848)
https://linktr.ee/SVImmigration?fbclid=PAZ...
§End Israeli Occupation
by Fight Trump's Anti-Immigrant Agenda
Wed, Jan 22, 2025 12:23PM
sm_dsc_0219w_54278625791_o.jpg
original image (4091x2711)
https://linktr.ee/SVImmigration?fbclid=PAZ...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

