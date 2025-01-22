San José Protests Trump Inauguration by Fight Trump's Anti-Immigrant Agenda

On MLK Day January 20, upwards of 600 demonstrators came out to protest Trump's inauguration.



El Día de MLK, más de 600 salieron a protestar contra la investidura de Trump y a luchar contra su agenda antiinmigrante. Exigimos "Legalización para todos, no a la frontera militarizada, no al muro fronterizo racista y no a las deportaciones masivas."

Photos by Len and Nancy



Trump has repeatedly threatened to deport all undocumented immigrants and restrict reproductive and LGBTQ rights. At the rally participants shouted their demands including no deportations and a return and expansion of reproductive rights. They called for America to stand for a free Palestine and no support for a wider war in the Middle East.



The Raging Grannies started off the rally at the busy intersection of Winchester and Stevens Creek Boulevards with a song they wrote for the event titled "You Can't Stomp on Me". It included the lyrics, "We have the right to speak and demonstrate ... we will not be stopped by MAGA thugs".



Head organizing group Silicon Valley Immigration Committee led the charge. Dozens of organizations endorsed the action and were represented at the protest including SEIU 2015, San José Against War, CAIR California, JVP South Bay, San José People's Pride, and Senior and Disability Action.



