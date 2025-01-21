Bishop Budde Confronts Convicted Felon President Trump At Washington National Cathedral

Bishop Budde confronts convicted felon President Trump at inaugural prayer serviceBy Lynda Carson - January 21, 2025Reportedly, earlier today Bishop Mariann Edgar Budd confronted the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump during the Service of Prayer for the Nation Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral.In a plea to the convicted felon President Trump, reportedly Bishop Budd said, “Let me make one final plea, Mr. President," during her 15-minute sermon. "Millions have put their trust in you. And as you told the nation yesterday, you have felt the providential hand of a loving God. In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now," said Bishop Budde, as she looked at the convicted felon President Trump who was surrounded by friends and family."There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives.The people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings; who labor in poultry farms and meat packing plants; who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals, they – they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation. But the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors," said Bishop Budde.I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away. And that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here. Our God teaches us that we are to be merciful to the stranger, for we were all once strangers in this land."To see a video clip of the people's hero Bishop Mariann Edgar Budd earlier today making her personal plea to the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump at the Washington National Cathedral, and his response to the media, please click on the link below…Video of Bishop Mariann Edgar Budd confronting convicted felon President Trump:Unlike Franklin Graham Jr., and many millions of others who were in bed recently with the Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and the Ku Klux Klan to vote the convicted felon Donald J. Trump back into office after he tried to steal the 2020 election from former President Joe Biden, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budd, a hero to millions of Americans, made her plea directly to the convicted felon President Trump to have mercy on others. Is it too much to ask the convicted felon President Trump to have mercy on others? I think not.Bishop Budde, has become a hero, and a beacon of hope showing millions of Americans that it is in their best interest to oppose the convicted felon Trump President whenever possible, at any time, or place.That’s right, today is the 21st of January, 2025, the second day in office for the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump. The filthy rich right-wing billionaire class including the convicted felon President Trump have been on full display all across the nation on peoples TV sets, cell phones, and computers after they took control of the federal government.Reportedly, the convicted felon President Trump has already signed executive orders attacking thousands of federal government employees that he claims are not loyal to him, orders to release well over 1,000 violent convicted criminals from prison, including those who attacked and injured the police in a riot at the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop the electoral count to keep former President Biden from becoming the president, including executive orders to expand the death penalty, orders to end birthright citizenship, orders to round up millions of migrants all across the nation, to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, to attack the very small transgender community, to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization, and many other executive orders that will harm Americans, and people around the world for years ahead.These are very dark grim times in America. Presently with federal government workers being afraid of losing their federal protections, jobs, and are being falsely accused of not being loyal to the convicted felon President Trump, it is kafkaesque.Meanwhile, millions of the poor including veterans, seniors, families, those with disabilities, and the chronically ill, are terrified of losing their food assistance, medical assistance, and federal subsidized housing assistance, resulting in millions of more people becoming homeless and unhoused on the cold hearted streets of America. Often being evicted and unhoused leads to the death of many people all across the nation.Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2gmail.com>>>>>>>>>>>>>>