#BoycottChevron Gas Station Picket

Date:

Saturday, February 01, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Oil and Gas Action Network

Location Details:

Chevron gas station at 5500 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609 US

The Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (or BDS) Movement has called for a consumer boycott of oil and gas giant Chevron for their role in operating gas fields which provide energy, fuel and revenue to Israel during their continued assault on Palestinians.



On January 31st, Chevron will hold their quarterly earnings call and the BDS movement has called for a weekend of action from January 31 to February 2 to picket and boycott Chevron branded gas stations and products. The Boycott will continue until Chevron ends their operations off the coast of Israel and Palestine.



Join the Bay Area Chevron picket!



When: Saturday Feb 1, 11am



Where: Chevron gas station at 55th and Telegraph



Find out more about the campaign at boycottchevron.info