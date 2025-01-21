From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#BoycottChevron Gas Station Picket
Date:
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Oil and Gas Action Network
Location Details:
Chevron gas station at 5500 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609 US
The Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (or BDS) Movement has called for a consumer boycott of oil and gas giant Chevron for their role in operating gas fields which provide energy, fuel and revenue to Israel during their continued assault on Palestinians.
On January 31st, Chevron will hold their quarterly earnings call and the BDS movement has called for a weekend of action from January 31 to February 2 to picket and boycott Chevron branded gas stations and products. The Boycott will continue until Chevron ends their operations off the coast of Israel and Palestine.
Join the Bay Area Chevron picket!
When: Saturday Feb 1, 11am
Where: Chevron gas station at 55th and Telegraph
Find out more about the campaign at boycottchevron.info
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/boycottch...
