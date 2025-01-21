top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/1/2025
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

#BoycottChevron Gas Station Picket

Chevron gas station at 5500 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609 US
original image (2048x1542)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Oil and Gas Action Network
Location Details:
Chevron gas station at 5500 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609 US
The Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (or BDS) Movement has called for a consumer boycott of oil and gas giant Chevron for their role in operating gas fields which provide energy, fuel and revenue to Israel during their continued assault on Palestinians.

On January 31st, Chevron will hold their quarterly earnings call and the BDS movement has called for a weekend of action from January 31 to February 2 to picket and boycott Chevron branded gas stations and products. The Boycott will continue until Chevron ends their operations off the coast of Israel and Palestine.

Join the Bay Area Chevron picket!

When: Saturday Feb 1, 11am

Where: Chevron gas station at 55th and Telegraph

Find out more about the campaign at boycottchevron.info
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/boycottch...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 21, 2025 10:44PM
§
by Oil and Gas Action Network
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 10:44PM
sm_signal-2025-01-21-16-14-43-165.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://actionnetwork.org/events/boycottch...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code