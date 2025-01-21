top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Labor & Workers

Monterey Bay Aquarium workers announce plans to unionize with AFSCME

by AFSCME
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 7:32PM
Monterey, Calif., January 17, 2025 – Workers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium launched a campaign to unionize their workplace this week and are seeking representation through AFSCME Council 57.
original image (1600x800)
The aquarium workers are organizing as Monterey Bay Aquarium Workers United (MBAWU). The new union would cover more than 300 workers across the aquarium, including workers in animal care, guest experience, education, marketing and more.

The workers are forming their union to advocate for fair pay, workplace flexibility, comprehensive benefits and better accessibility accommodations. MBAWU believes that the aquarium can better serve the community and inspire ocean conservation when employees are treated with respect and equity.

“The aquarium is a wonderful place to work with a strong mission, but we have seen many of our colleagues leave due to wages not keeping up with the local cost of living,” said Cristie Beilby, an aquarist at Monterey Bay Aquarium and member of the union’s organizing committee. “I imagine a future where returning visitors recognize familiar faces. We can continue to retain and elevate our colleagues by making sure that we are meeting their needs and creating security and stability.”

Mika Okimura, who works as a senior education specialist at the museum, said, "I'm grateful for our working community and the hope we all feel for our union. We want to be part of building an even more supportive environment for workers.”

MBAWU’s organizing campaign follows the success of other aquariums, museums and cultural institutions across the country who have successfully organized with AFSCME Cultural Workers United (CWU).

Learn more about MBAWU’s campaign: https://mbaworkersunited.org/


https://www.afscme.org/blog/monterey-bay-aquarium-workers-announce-plans-to-unionize-with-afscme
For more information: https://www.afscme.org/
