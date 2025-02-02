From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Immigrants Are Welcome Here! A Discussion with Aviva Chomsky
Sunday, February 02, 2025
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Speaker
Speak Out Socialists
Niebyl Proctor Library
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
Zoom link also available, see website for details
Trump has promised the mass deportation of 11 million people immediately upon taking office. We have to do everything we can to organize and stand against this assault on our families, friends, and neighbors.
Join us for an online discussion with Aviva Chomsky, followed by an in-person discussion to share our perspectives on what we can do.
Dr. Chomsky has studied the current and past attacks on immigrants in the U.S. She is a professor of history and coordinator of Latin American studies at Salem State University and author of many books on immigration.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/02-09-25-th/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 21, 2025 5:59PM
