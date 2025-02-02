Immigrants Are Welcome Here! A Discussion with Aviva Chomsky

Date:

Sunday, February 02, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Socialists

Location Details:

Niebyl Proctor Library

6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland



Zoom link also available, see website for details

Trump has promised the mass deportation of 11 million people immediately upon taking office. We have to do everything we can to organize and stand against this assault on our families, friends, and neighbors.



Join us for an online discussion with Aviva Chomsky, followed by an in-person discussion to share our perspectives on what we can do.



Dr. Chomsky has studied the current and past attacks on immigrants in the U.S. She is a professor of history and coordinator of Latin American studies at Salem State University and author of many books on immigration.