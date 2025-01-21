top
Americas Palestine San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Immigrant Rights Racial Justice

Thousands In "We Fight Back" Protest and March

by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
Bay Area outraged by Trump's return
Bay Area outraged by Trump's return
original image (1390x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

The presidential election was lost to a Fascist gangster, made possible by the complete defeat of all efforts at separating financial power from electoral power in the conduct the nation's political system. A system in which financial success is the ultimate social value.

Trump's billionaires have bested Kamala's billionaires in a rotted system. We are now a full fledged oligarchy, directed by sinister clown. The collection of states that referred to itself as "United" was only united for war-making on behalf of economic elites. The democracy, such as it was, was only there for the descendants of the invasive species, the white Europeans. Even that democracy is now vanishing.

The mask is off. The political system, both major parties, has traded in the last shreds of democracy in exchange for power and for a nostalgic greatness that never was. It was offered by an entertaining gangster that has made it OK to hate again. He is venerated as the chief thief. We can only hope that history will indeed rhyme and that it will not end well for him.

Meanwhile, back at the Civic Center in front of City Hall, thousands protested the Trump ascendancy as part of series of anti-trump actions in the Bay Ares.

Immigrant groups. particularly Latinos were out in force. Healthcare care workers were there along withe reproductive rights supporters. Anger at Trump''s deportation plans was evident. There will be counter-protesters at the walk for "life" march on Jan. 25 where high school students will be bussed in by right-wing religiosities.

Powerful speeches came from a stage/sound truck. The crowd then marched to Market Street, then to Union Square, now bereft of its former many fashionable high-end stores.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
sm_02-01925-z8a_4028.jpg
original image (1457x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
sm_03-01925-z8a_4031.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
sm_04-01925-z8a_4036.jpg
original image (1096x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
sm_05-01925-z8a_4060.jpg
original image (1453x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
sm_06-01925-z8b_5579.jpg
original image (1000x1323)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
sm_07-01925-z8b_5591.jpg
original image (1000x1220)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
sm_08-01925-z8b_5629.jpg
original image (1272x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
sm_09-01925-z8b_5643.jpg
original image (1000x1616)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
sm_10-01925-z8b_5665.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
sm_11-01925-z8b_5676.jpg
original image (1000x1138)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
sm_12-01925-z8a_4169.jpg
original image (1378x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
sm_13-01925-z8a_4176.jpg
original image (1407x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
sm_14-01925-z8b_5708.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
sm_15-01925-z8b_5728.jpg
original image (1379x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
sm_16-01925-z8a_4215.jpg
original image (1467x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
sm_17-01925-z8a_4233.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
sm_18-01925-z8a_4260.jpg
original image (1424x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
sm_19-01925-z8a_4262.jpg
original image (1000x1055)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 4:51PM
sm_20-01925-z8a_4269.jpg
original image (1448x1000)
Add Your Comments
