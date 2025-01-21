On January 19, 2025, trade unionists and people rallied against fascist Trump and the political and economic attack on working people. They also talked about the threat of AI

Protest In San Francisco On January 19, 2025 Against Fascist Trump & Attacks On Working ClassOn January 19, 2025 trade unionists and people rallied in San Francisco against the Trump presidency and the coming attacks. Trump's Project 2025 is being implemented and it will mean the privatization of all public education, services and complete deregulation of health and safety. Participants also talked about the threat of AI to workers and the people of the world.Production of Labor Video Project