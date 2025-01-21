top
San Francisco U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Protest in San Francisco on 1/19/25 Against Fascist Trump & Attacks on Working Class

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 3:28PM
On January 19, 2025, trade unionists and people rallied against fascist Trump and the political and economic attack on working people. They also talked about the threat of AI
Trade Unionists Rallied On Jan 19th
original image (3596x2243)
Protest In San Francisco On January 19, 2025 Against Fascist Trump & Attacks On Working Class

On January 19, 2025 trade unionists and people rallied in San Francisco against the Trump presidency and the coming attacks. Trump's Project 2025 is being implemented and it will mean the privatization of all public education, services and complete deregulation of health and safety. Participants also talked about the threat of AI to workers and the people of the world.

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/bNk6ejWHni4
§Artists Showed Their Art At Jan 19th Rally
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 3:28PM
sm_jan_19_sf_rally_2_1-9-20-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Artists brought their art to the rally.
https://youtu.be/bNk6ejWHni4
§Stop AI Activist Spoke Out About The Dangers Of AI To Labor & The World
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 3:28PM
sm_jan_19_sf_rally_3_1-19-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Trump government supported by techno fascist Musk has said that the tech billionaires will be unregulated and there will be no controls on this development.
https://youtu.be/bNk6ejWHni4
§More Art At Jan 19th Rally
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jan 21, 2025 3:28PM
sm_jan_19_sf_rally_1-19-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
More Art At The Rally On The 19th
https://youtu.be/bNk6ejWHni4
