From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
35th Holiday Appeal for Class-War Prisoners: Free All Class-War Prisoners!
Date:
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Partisan Defense Committee
Location Details:
First Congregational Church of Oakland
Reidenbach Hall, 2501 Harrison Street (at 27th St.), Oakland
Reidenbach Hall, 2501 Harrison Street (at 27th St.), Oakland
$10 Donation. Students/Unemployed $5.
We seek your support for the Partisan Defense Committee’s 35th Holiday Appeal for Class-War Prisoners.
Your donations help us provide monthly stipends to the 8 class-war prisoners (see attached leaflet). The monthly stipends help ease the horrors of “life” in capitalist dungeons. More importantly, they are a necessary expression of solidarity with those in prison for standing up to racist capitalist oppression—a message that they are not forgotten.
We seek your support for the Partisan Defense Committee’s 35th Holiday Appeal for Class-War Prisoners.
Your donations help us provide monthly stipends to the 8 class-war prisoners (see attached leaflet). The monthly stipends help ease the horrors of “life” in capitalist dungeons. More importantly, they are a necessary expression of solidarity with those in prison for standing up to racist capitalist oppression—a message that they are not forgotten.
For more information: http://partisandefense.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 20, 2025 5:26PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network