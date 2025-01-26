35th Holiday Appeal for Class-War Prisoners: Free All Class-War Prisoners!

Date:

Sunday, January 26, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Partisan Defense Committee

Location Details:

First Congregational Church of Oakland

Reidenbach Hall, 2501 Harrison Street (at 27th St.), Oakland

$10 Donation. Students/Unemployed $5.



We seek your support for the Partisan Defense Committee’s 35th Holiday Appeal for Class-War Prisoners.



Your donations help us provide monthly stipends to the 8 class-war prisoners (see attached leaflet). The monthly stipends help ease the horrors of “life” in capitalist dungeons. More importantly, they are a necessary expression of solidarity with those in prison for standing up to racist capitalist oppression—a message that they are not forgotten.