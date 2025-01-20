From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sunrise Movement Action Demands Chevron Pay for Its Damages
Chevron knew fifty-five years ago that fossil fuels would cause global warming.
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Richmond, Jan 17)-Chevron knew, yet they did nothing. Therefore, Sunrise Movement activists and supporter gathered at 7:30am in Richmond's Judge George D. Caroll Park. They were there for an action at the nearby Chevron Refinery to demand that Chevron and Big Oil, the largest source of pollution and global warming in California, pay for the damages they have caused. Damage from the current LA fire is now estimated at $60 billion.
Starting with warm-up exercises and slogans, the crowd unfurled banners and held up signs. Instructions on how to deal with police, if necessary, were distributed. They then marched to the refinery. Finding the nearest gate barricaded, the marchers marched on to the next one nearby.
Arriving at the gate the marchers found David Solnit beginning work on yet another of his famous street murals. Speakers spoke of the multi-million dollar salaries received by Chevron executives as LA burns and thousands are made homeless.
A Palestinian woman noted that Chevron is pumping oil off the Gaza coast and selling it to Egypt and also to the Israeli army to power their genocide of Palestine.
Upon the completion of the mural and group photos the action ended as the activist set their sights on future actions.
