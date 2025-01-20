top
View events for the week of 1/21/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

Monterey County Board of Supervisors Special Meeting: Vistra Fire Briefing

Join via Zoom at https://montereycty.zoom.us/j/224397747 or in person at: 168 West Alisal Street, Salinas
original image (1179x1185)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Vistra Fire Meeting
Location Details:
Join via Zoom at https://montereycty.zoom.us/j/224397747 or in person at: 168 West Alisal Street, Salinas
Monterey County Board of Supervisors briefing on the Vistra Energy fire at the Moss Landing Power Plant and resolution to ratify the Proclamation of Local Emergency.

Meeting details: https://monterey.legistar.com/MeetingDetail.aspx?ID=1276736&GUID=AC851C5D-6279-417F-811A-B4BA874233C4
For more information: https://www.readymontereycounty.org/emerge...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 20, 2025 1:46PM
§Vistra Fire
by Vistra Fire Meeting
Mon, Jan 20, 2025 1:46PM
sm_vistra-fire-moss-landing-battery-plant-monterey-county-january-2025.jpg
original image (1600x1199)
https://www.readymontereycounty.org/emerge...
§1/21/25 Special Meeting Agenda Packet
by Vistra Fire Meeting
Mon, Jan 20, 2025 2:01PM
agendapacket_-_vistra_fire.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (1.0MB)
https://monterey.legistar.com/MeetingDetail.aspx?ID=1276736&GUID=AC851C5D-6279-417F-811A-B4BA874233C4
