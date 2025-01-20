From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Monterey County Board of Supervisors Special Meeting: Vistra Fire Briefing
Date:
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Vistra Fire Meeting
Location Details:
Join via Zoom at https://montereycty.zoom.us/j/224397747 or in person at: 168 West Alisal Street, Salinas
Monterey County Board of Supervisors briefing on the Vistra Energy fire at the Moss Landing Power Plant and resolution to ratify the Proclamation of Local Emergency.
Meeting details: https://monterey.legistar.com/MeetingDetail.aspx?ID=1276736&GUID=AC851C5D-6279-417F-811A-B4BA874233C4
For more information: https://www.readymontereycounty.org/emerge...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 20, 2025 1:46PM
