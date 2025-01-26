top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/26/2025
East Bay Animal Liberation

Animal Sanctuary Workday

2785 Franklin Canyon Rd, Martinez, CA
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
2785 Franklin Canyon Rd, Martinez, CA
Let's ring in 2025 with one of our favorite events, the Animal Sanctuary Workday. What better way to work off all that holiday food than to walk around on the 120 acre property to clean and enjoy quality time with the more than 100 animals who call this place home. There are small and large jobs to be done so don't worry if you can't lift a 50lb bag or bale of hay. Please read through all the details about this event. We look forward to seeing you soon!

It is mandatory to sign this volunteer waiver!
dxe.io/sanctuarywaiver

We encourage carpooling as much as possible. Reach out if you need a ride or can offer a ride at carla [at] dxe.io.

We will gather and go over tasks at 10am in the One Living Sanctuary driveway so please be respectful and show up on time.

Food/snacks will be provided but feel free to bring your own food. Make sure to have a water bottle to keep with you as you work. We will help with chores around the sanctuary.

Please wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty, jeans are best, and gloves (there will be gloves provided if you do not have your own). It will most assuredly be very muddy so wear galoshes if you have them or shoes you don't care about. There will be simple jobs, dirty jobs (my favorite) as well as jobs that may require a higher level of physical fitness (my super favorite).

The property is very large (around 120 acres) and it is not flat. There is a rather long, uphill road leading to the top of the property. No matter your physical abilities, though, there is plenty to do, we just want everyone to be aware that there are very steep hills that can be challenging to climb. It is fairly rough terrain in general, especially due to the weather.

Please drive slowly down the long driveway. There are sometimes animals around and we want everyone to be safe.

We recommend wearing layers as it can be cold early in the morning but could get warm by mid-day. If you have work gloves, please bring them but we will have extra if needed as well as hand sanitizer.

Spending time with the animals we are working to liberate is not only good for your mental health and well being but it reinforces our commitment to the cause.

Learn more about the sanctuary:
One Living Sanctuary:
facebook.com/onelivingsanctuary
Instagram @one_living_sanctuary

-----------------

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more information: http://dxe.io/events
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 20, 2025 11:27AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code