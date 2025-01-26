From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Animal Sanctuary Workday
Date:
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
2785 Franklin Canyon Rd, Martinez, CA
Let's ring in 2025 with one of our favorite events, the Animal Sanctuary Workday. What better way to work off all that holiday food than to walk around on the 120 acre property to clean and enjoy quality time with the more than 100 animals who call this place home. There are small and large jobs to be done so don't worry if you can't lift a 50lb bag or bale of hay. Please read through all the details about this event. We look forward to seeing you soon!
It is mandatory to sign this volunteer waiver!
dxe.io/sanctuarywaiver
We encourage carpooling as much as possible. Reach out if you need a ride or can offer a ride at carla [at] dxe.io.
We will gather and go over tasks at 10am in the One Living Sanctuary driveway so please be respectful and show up on time.
Food/snacks will be provided but feel free to bring your own food. Make sure to have a water bottle to keep with you as you work. We will help with chores around the sanctuary.
Please wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty, jeans are best, and gloves (there will be gloves provided if you do not have your own). It will most assuredly be very muddy so wear galoshes if you have them or shoes you don't care about. There will be simple jobs, dirty jobs (my favorite) as well as jobs that may require a higher level of physical fitness (my super favorite).
The property is very large (around 120 acres) and it is not flat. There is a rather long, uphill road leading to the top of the property. No matter your physical abilities, though, there is plenty to do, we just want everyone to be aware that there are very steep hills that can be challenging to climb. It is fairly rough terrain in general, especially due to the weather.
Please drive slowly down the long driveway. There are sometimes animals around and we want everyone to be safe.
We recommend wearing layers as it can be cold early in the morning but could get warm by mid-day. If you have work gloves, please bring them but we will have extra if needed as well as hand sanitizer.
Spending time with the animals we are working to liberate is not only good for your mental health and well being but it reinforces our commitment to the cause.
Learn more about the sanctuary:
One Living Sanctuary:
facebook.com/onelivingsanctuary
Instagram @one_living_sanctuary
-----------------
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
It is mandatory to sign this volunteer waiver!
dxe.io/sanctuarywaiver
We encourage carpooling as much as possible. Reach out if you need a ride or can offer a ride at carla [at] dxe.io.
We will gather and go over tasks at 10am in the One Living Sanctuary driveway so please be respectful and show up on time.
Food/snacks will be provided but feel free to bring your own food. Make sure to have a water bottle to keep with you as you work. We will help with chores around the sanctuary.
Please wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty, jeans are best, and gloves (there will be gloves provided if you do not have your own). It will most assuredly be very muddy so wear galoshes if you have them or shoes you don't care about. There will be simple jobs, dirty jobs (my favorite) as well as jobs that may require a higher level of physical fitness (my super favorite).
The property is very large (around 120 acres) and it is not flat. There is a rather long, uphill road leading to the top of the property. No matter your physical abilities, though, there is plenty to do, we just want everyone to be aware that there are very steep hills that can be challenging to climb. It is fairly rough terrain in general, especially due to the weather.
Please drive slowly down the long driveway. There are sometimes animals around and we want everyone to be safe.
We recommend wearing layers as it can be cold early in the morning but could get warm by mid-day. If you have work gloves, please bring them but we will have extra if needed as well as hand sanitizer.
Spending time with the animals we are working to liberate is not only good for your mental health and well being but it reinforces our commitment to the cause.
Learn more about the sanctuary:
One Living Sanctuary:
facebook.com/onelivingsanctuary
Instagram @one_living_sanctuary
-----------------
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more information: http://dxe.io/events
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 20, 2025 11:27AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network