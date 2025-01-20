From the Open-Publishing Calendar
New photo from Northern Gaza
We are getting new photos from Northern Gaza. Not a single building has been left standing.
𝙇𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙪𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙬𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙣𝙪𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙗𝙤𝙢𝙗 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨
For more information: https://x.com/MacaesBruno/status/188103500...
