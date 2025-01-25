From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Peace Gathering with Presentations by 14 Activist Groups
Saturday, January 25, 2025
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Other
Humanist Mutual Aid Network
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists, 1924 Cedar Street, Berkeley
Join us for a Peace Gathering on Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 7:00-9:00 PM at the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists, 1924 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA.
This event, sponsored by the Humanist Mutual Aid Network (Hank Pellissier), will feature networking tables and presentations by 14 activist groups, an honor ceremony, Chilean & Aymara music, live texting actions, and a CodePink bake sale benefiting Prosthetics for Palestine.
Participating groups include CodePink, Veterans for Peace, Mount Diablo Peace & Justice Center, Berkeley Banner Drop, Nor Cal Sabeel, Prosthetics for Palestine, Taxpayers Against Genocide, Berkeley Network for Palestine, RACCOON, People’s Arms Embargo, Women in Black, Albany El Cerrito for Palestine, Divest Bay Area, and Doctors Against Genocide.
Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $5. Tickets are available at the door or through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peace-gathering-tickets-1129756826079?aff=oddtdtcreator. Proceeds will support Myanmar refugees.
