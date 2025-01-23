From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Planning Global Day of Action to #CloseBases
Date:
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
World Beyond War
Location Details:
Online
Join us for this global organizing call on January 23 to prepare for the upcoming Global Day of Action to Close Military Bases, happening 1 month after this call, on February 23.
This call will provide a chance for activists around the world to share information and resources with each other to aid in our planning for February 23. You'll have the chance to hear from experienced organizers who will share action planning tips and resources, to answer your questions and help you prepare for planning your event as part of the Global Day of Action to #CloseBases.
Register at: https://actionnetwork.org/events/planning-global-day-of-action-to-closebases-zoom-2/?clear_id=true&link_id=5&can_id=6d557e54f25ded5516cab65272a47661&source=email-how-to-protest-a-military-base&email_referrer=email_2586090&email_subject=how-to-protest-a-military-base
For more information: https://daytoclosebases.org
