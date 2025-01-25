From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Taxpayers Against Genocide National Webinar
Date:
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Taxpayers Against Genocide
Location Details:
Zoom registration link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AwCL1khrRPSaguKaXFZv7w#/registration
To register for the webinar, please email: classactionagainstgenocide [at] proton.me
This webinar will provide information about how grassroots activists across 10 different counties in Northern CA organized and launched the Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG) class action lawsuit against their members of Congress. The webinar is the beginning of a nationwide network supporting taxpayer's efforts to hold our elected officials across the US accountable for illegal use of our tax dollars that make us complicit in genocide.
For more information about the lawsuit already filed by Taxpayers Against Genocide:
https://truthout.org/articles/we-have-to-act-taxpayers-suing-congressmembers-for-funding-genocide-speak-out/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 19, 2025 6:47PM
