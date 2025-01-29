From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Virtual Press Conference for UN Healthcare Workers Report
Date:
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Time:
7:00 AM - 7:00 AM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Doctors Against Genocide
Location Details:
Online
Register at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_B2wGsbfdQU2iN_mrsBDEUw#/registration
UN Special Rapporteur to Palestine, Francesca Albanese, and UN Special Rapporteur to the Right to Health, Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng will join UN Healthcare Workers Report contributors from around the world to discuss the findings of the full report at a virtual press conference.
Linktree for actions to free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya: https://linktr.ee/FreeDrAbuSafiya
