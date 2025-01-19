Resistance Factions Declare Victory and Issue Warnings to Zionist Regime by abolitionmedia

In a statement released on Saturday, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas declared that the recent war with the Zionist regime, referred to as “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” has exemplified the unity and triumphant resistance of the Palestinian people.

Hamas stated that this battle has “brought us closer to the demise of the occupation, liberation, and return, God willing.” The group asserted that the regime “failed to achieve its aggressive goals and succeeded only in committing war crimes that disgrace humanity.”



According to the statement, Hamas “forced the occupation to halt its aggression against our people and withdraw, despite Netanyahu’s attempts to prolong the war and commit more massacres.” The group vowed that the blood of the martyrs who died during the conflict “will not be in vain,” and that “the enemy’s leaders and soldiers will be pursued and held accountable for these crimes, no matter how long it takes.”



“The occupation failed to achieve its aggressive goals, and only succeeded in committing war crimes that would make humanity blush.”



Looking ahead, Hamas emphasized that the immediate priority is the lifting of the siege on Gaza, providing relief to the Palestinian people, facilitating the return of the displaced, and initiating the reconstruction of the devastated enclave. The group indicated that this has been a focus of their leadership since the start of the conflict.



Regarding the humanitarian aid protocol agreed upon under the supervision of mediators, Hamas noted that it ensures the implementation of relief, shelter, and reconstruction measures for the people of Gaza.



The Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, emphasized that the steadfastness of the Palestinian people was the decisive factor that forced the enemy to agree to a ceasefire and withdraw from Gaza.



In a televised speech, al-Nakhalah stated, “We will emerge from this battle more committed to our right to life and our homeland, and we will emerge with our weapons in our hands.” He stressed that the enemy would be compelled to retreat from the areas it entered in Gaza.



Al-Nakhalah also highlighted the importance of internal unity, saying, “We face a greater battle and more significant challenges than confronting the enemy—our internal front and ensuring unity.”



Reflecting on Operation al-Aqsa Flood, al-Nakhalah expressed gratitude to allies who supported the Palestinian cause. He praised Hezbollah in Lebanon for their sacrifices, including the martyrdom of leaders, and commended the steadfast leadership of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.



He acknowledged Iran’s enduring support over the decades, which culminated in their role in the “True Promise,” and highlighted Yemen’s remarkable participation in the Operation al-Aqsa Flood, calling it a pivotal moment for the Palestinian people and the region. Al-Nakhalah also noted the contributions of resistance forces in Iraq.



Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem congratulated Gaza, its people and resistance over the ceasefire deal with the Zionist entity, hailing them over their epic steadfastness in face of the genocide.



In a televised speech addressing an international conference in support of Gaza entitled: “Gaza Icon of Resistance,” Sheikh Qassem stressed that the resistance in Lebanon is persistent stressing that any scheme to exclude Hezbollah from the political scene in Lebanon is doomed to fail.



He stressed that the Zionist violations to the ceasefire in Lebanon “can’t go on,” calling on the Zionist enemy “not to test our patience.”



Sheikh Qaasem stressed that Op. Al-Aqsa Flood restored momentum to the Palestinian cause. In this context, he pointed to major shift in the international stance towards Palestine, citing the mass protests across the world, especially the West in support of Gaza.



“The war on Gaza is a US-Israeli genocidal scheme aimed at wiping out Palestine of the map,” the Hezbollah S.G. said.



However, the Palestinian resistance has foiled this dangerous plan, his eminence stressed, in remarks carried by Al-Manar.



“The great sacrifices along with the legendary steadfastness prove that the great people of Palestine are worthful of regaining their land and they are capable of doing so. Steadfastness now is the foundation of the future.”



He stressed that the people in Gaza came out glorious and the resistance hasn’t laid down its arms, hailing Hamas, the Islamic Jihad and other Palestinian resistance groups over their epic steadfastness.



“Congratulations to the Palestinian people, to the people of Gaza and to the resistance fighters, for this agreement that has not changed from what was proposed in May 2024. This indicates the steadfastness of the resistance, and that it achieved its demands while the Israeli enemy was not able to impose its terms.”



Meanwhile, Sheikh Qassem pointed to the isolation which the Zionist entity have been witnessing in the latest months.



“’Israel’ is now an international pariah; its image is bleak. The condemnation of the International Criminal Court is enough to know the extent of this great impact that the resistance of the Palestinian people has had and how it has exposed this ‘Israeli’ entity. The ‘Israelis’ won’t embrace stability in occupied Palestine. Wait for the coming days and months to see the repercussions. As for the internal disputes within the Zionist entity, they will increase, God willing, and there is no solution except for Palestine to return to its people.”



The Hezbollah S.G. then hailed all those who stood by Gaza and Palestine, specifically naming the Islamic Republic of Iran, led by the Supreme Leader Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.



“History will record, as the field did, those who supported Gaza with sacrifices and contributed to foiling the Israeli enemy’s project. The most prominent contributors are the Islamic Republic of Iran, led by Imam Khamenei who has not missed an opportunity to emphasize standing with the Palestinian people to liberate it from the sea to the river, and has provided all kinds of military, moral, material and political support.”



Sheikh Qassem also praised the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran IRGC and its external branch Al-Quds along with the arm’s former head Hajj Qassem Suleimani who was “truly the martyr of Al-Quds.”



As for Lebanon, Sheikh Qassem stressed that the country has offered “its all” via Hezbollah, Amal Movement and the Lebanese people during the last Israeli war.



“Lebanon and Hezbollah offered the master of the nation’s martyrs Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah along with the Hashemite cleric Sayyed Hashem Safeiddine and many other leaders, commanders, fighters, martyrs and injured people.”



“The confrontations against Hezbollah in Lebanon contributed to the victory of Gaza. The resistance fighters stood as an impregnable barrier against the ‘Israeli’ advance on the front in legendary battles, and their honorable families protected, supported and backed them. Hezbollah and the resistance fighters have thwarted the Israeli goal of ending the resistance in Lebanon, which emerged proud and with its head held high.”



On the other hand, Sheikh Qassem stressed that Hezbollah won’t be excluded from the political scene in Lebanon.



“The resistance in Lebanon will remain resistant to the American-‘Israeli’ project. It is persistent, strong and ready to preserve the blood of the martyrs in a bid to liberate the land and to liberate Palestine.”



The new Hezbollah leader stressed that the resistance in Lebanon has been patient with the Zionist i violations to the ceasefire deal in order to give a chance to the Lebanese state – which is responsible for this agreement – along with the international sponsors to deal with this issue.



“However, I call on you not to test our patience,” Sheikh Qassem warned.



He also urged the Lebanese State “to be firm in confronting the violations that have exceeded hundreds.”



“The (ceasefire) agreement is exclusively in the south of the Litani River. Lebanon came out with its head held high, and weapons remained in the hands of the resistance fighters.”



“Resolution 1701 is a general framework, but plans to benefit from the resistance and its weapons are to be discussed within the defensive strategy and through national dialogue which is aimed at preserving Lebanon’s strength, sovereignty and independence. No one will be able to exploit the results of the aggression in domestic politics, as the political path is separate from the situation of the resistance.”



Sheikh Qassem also affirmed that the contribution of Hezbollah and Amal Movement led to the election of President Joseph Aoun.



“No one can exclude us from the effective and influential political participation in the country, as we are a fundamental component in the makeup of Lebanon and its renaissance. Some of the frivolities that attempted to highlight the alleged exclusion of Hezbollah from the scene are just bubbles that will pop later, God willing.”



The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) targeted the flagship of the United States Navy Carrier Strike Group 8, the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, and other units, on Saturday.



Positioned in the northern Red Sea, the aircraft carrier has come under numerous attacks launched by the YAF. The Yemeni military has engaged multiple US aircraft carriers and vessels in the Red Sea after Washington deployed the warships in regional waters to disrupt the YAF’s support to Palestine.



The spokesperson for the YAF Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the latest attack was jointly conducted by the YAF’s Rocket Force and Unmanned Air Force. He revealed that multiple one-way attack drones and cruise missiles were launched toward the strike group, marking the eighth attack targeting Carrier Strike Group 8.



Saree underlined that the operation came in response to the most recent massacres committed by the Israeli regime against Palestinians in Gaza and in response to American-British-launched assaults on Yemen.



He also warned hostile forces in the Red Sea against launching an aggression on Yemen during the ceasefire period in Gaza. Saree stressed that any aggression on Yemen will be responded to by top-tier military operations restricted by “no ceiling or red lines.”



It is worth noting the YAF has launched a large-scale military campaign in support of the Palestinian people, focused on cutting off sea routes to the Zionist regime, as well as targeting military assets in occupied territories.