Moss Landing Power Plant/Vistra Fire Community Meeting
Date:
Monday, January 20, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Vistra Fire Community Meeting
Location Details:
Prunedale Grange #388, 17882 Moro Rd, Salinas
This is a community organized meeting for people that are concerned about the Vistra Battery Storage Facility at the Moss Landing Power Plant.
This will be an opportunity us to come together, to move beyond expressing our fears and frustrations by discussing to organize and move forward effectively, together as a community, and work to ensure this does not happen again.
The meeting will last an hour, with break-out meeting options after the hour.
There will also be an option to watch online. More to come. Thank you!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9179369305...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 19, 2025 1:39PM
