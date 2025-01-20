top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/20/2025
California Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services

Moss Landing Power Plant/Vistra Fire Community Meeting

Prunedale Grange #388, 17882 Moro Rd, Salinas
original image (1588x902)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, January 20, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Vistra Fire Community Meeting
Location Details:
Prunedale Grange #388, 17882 Moro Rd, Salinas
This is a community organized meeting for people that are concerned about the Vistra Battery Storage Facility at the Moss Landing Power Plant.

This will be an opportunity us to come together, to move beyond expressing our fears and frustrations by discussing to organize and move forward effectively, together as a community, and work to ensure this does not happen again.

The meeting will last an hour, with break-out meeting options after the hour.

There will also be an option to watch online. More to come. Thank you!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9179369305...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 19, 2025 1:39PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code