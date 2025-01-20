Moss Landing Power Plant/Vistra Fire Community Meeting

Date:

Monday, January 20, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Vistra Fire Community Meeting

Location Details:

Prunedale Grange #388, 17882 Moro Rd, Salinas

This is a community organized meeting for people that are concerned about the Vistra Battery Storage Facility at the Moss Landing Power Plant.



This will be an opportunity us to come together, to move beyond expressing our fears and frustrations by discussing to organize and move forward effectively, together as a community, and work to ensure this does not happen again.



The meeting will last an hour, with break-out meeting options after the hour.



There will also be an option to watch online. More to come. Thank you!