Join the 43rd Annual March for the Dream where honoring Martin Luther King Jr. means putting his ideals and values into practice by inviting someone from another race, religion, or cultural background to walk with you for the purpose building authentic bridges of understanding and human value.“Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable...Every step towards the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.” - Martin Luther King Jr.MARCH START: Sacramento City College, 3835 Freeport Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95822Arrive By: 8:00 a.m.Program Begins at: 8:30 a.m.March Departs at: 9:15 a.m.