Sacramento: 43rd Annual MLK Day March for the Dream
Date:
Monday, January 20, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
MLK365 Foundation
Location Details:
Sacramento City College
3835 Freeport Blvd.
Sacramento 95822
Join the 43rd Annual March for the Dream where honoring Martin Luther King Jr. means putting his ideals and values into practice by inviting someone from another race, religion, or cultural background to walk with you for the purpose building authentic bridges of understanding and human value.
“Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable...Every step towards the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.” - Martin Luther King Jr.
MARCH START: Sacramento City College, 3835 Freeport Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95822
Arrive By: 8:00 a.m.
Program Begins at: 8:30 a.m.
March Departs at: 9:15 a.m.
https://mlk365.org/the-march/
For more information: https://mlk365.org/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 19, 2025 1:10PM
