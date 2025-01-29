From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Virtual Delegation: Rahat Afro Bedouin Community
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Other
Eyewitness Palestine
Online
Explore the resilience and struggles of the Bedouin community in Rahat. Hear powerful stories of resistance and survival in the Negev.
Register at: https://eyewitnesspalestine.org/upcoming-events
