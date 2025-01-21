From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Doctors & Taxpayers Against Genocide - Codepink Congress Capitol Calling Party
Date:
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
Online
Zoom: https://www.codepink.org/cpc121
Join CODEPINK Congress as we educate, activate and mobilize for peace legislation!
Doctors Against Genocide and Taxpayers Against Genocide are demanding accountability and justice for the victims of the US-backed genocide in Gaza. Currently, a ceasefire agreement has been reached.
Still, the struggle continues to prevent and punish those complicit in genocide.
First, we turn to Doctors Against Genocide, a global coalition of healthcare workers dedicated to succeeding where global governments have failed in confronting and preventing genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. Their “Not Another Child, Not Another Hospital Campaign” invites medical institutions to take a long overdue stand–with vigils and press conferences– against genocide in Gaza–and to demand the release of Palestinian Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya.
Next, we turn to Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG), plaintiffs in a lawsuit representing 600 constituents charging northern California lawmakers "illegally abused their tax and spend authority when they voted to allocate $26.38 billion in military aid to Israel on April 20, 2024," and that by doing so, they violated the U.S. Constitution, the Genocide Convention, and federal laws.” The complaint has been filed under the Ninth Amendment of the Constitution, which protects rights not otherwise stated in the Constitution.
Featured Guests
Dr. Karameh Kuemmerle is the co-founder of Doctors Against Genocide (DAG), a global network of medical professionals dedicated to confronting genocide and advocating for the protection of healthcare in conflict zones. A Palestinian pediatric neurologist at Boston Children's Hospital and faculty member at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Kuemmerle's work is driven by her commitment to justice and equity in healthcare. Her leadership in DAG stems from personal experience as a Palestinian having witnessed firsthand systematic anti-Palestinian racism that allowed the genocide in Palestine to happen.
Seth Donnelly is the lead plaintiff in a class action lawsuit against northern California congress members who voted to use taxpayer funds to arm Israel’s genocide in Gaza. The case, filed by Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG), accuses US reps Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) and Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena) of violating multiple domestic laws, including the Leahy Law, that bar aid for military units committing gross human rights violations. Donnely taught public high school for years and is one of the founding members of TAG.
