San Francisco Arts + Action Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism LGBTI / Queer

The Pillars Of Tranarchy

by Transfeminine Emma Goldman
Sun, Jan 19, 2025 12:19AM
Pillars enhanced with tranarchy symbols at Sea Cliff
Pillars enhanced with tranarchy symbols at Sea Cliff
original image (1200x1600)
Early Tuesday Morning, the pillars demarcating one of the wealthiest most exclusive neighborhoods were enhanced with tranarchist symbols.

We live in a city where BIPOC and trans people are being displaced, the drug war continues to be ratcheted up, and homeless people continue to be swept. There are no homes for working class and poor San Franciscans, but the people of Sea Cliff live in gargantuan mansions.

How many trans people could afford to live in Sea Cliff?
§
by Transfeminine Emma Goldman
Sun, Jan 19, 2025 12:19AM
sm_dkzbcrbrzfr6hfkdl4bw_1.jpg
original image (1200x1600)
§
by Transfeminine Emma Goldman
Sun, Jan 19, 2025 12:19AM
sm_kfkra6xcdx5gqzkxisxl_1.jpg
original image (1200x1600)
§
by Transfeminine Emma Goldman
Sun, Jan 19, 2025 12:19AM
sm_qvgc614gju93xvhoi8il_1.jpg
original image (1200x1600)
