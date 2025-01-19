The Pillars Of Tranarchy by Transfeminine Emma Goldman

Pillars enhanced with tranarchy symbols at Sea Cliff

Early Tuesday Morning, the pillars demarcating one of the wealthiest most exclusive neighborhoods were enhanced with tranarchist symbols.



We live in a city where BIPOC and trans people are being displaced, the drug war continues to be ratcheted up, and homeless people continue to be swept. There are no homes for working class and poor San Franciscans, but the people of Sea Cliff live in gargantuan mansions.



How many trans people could afford to live in Sea Cliff?