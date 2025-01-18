The reelection of Donald Trump has raised concerns for those who remember the heightened climate of fear and hostility that followed his first election in 2016. Under his presidency, we witnessed rampant Islamophobia, xenophobia, and racism, which fueled one of the largest waves of hate targeting American Muslims in the last 30 years. The next four years will be a challenge. We must brace ourselves for the resurgence of discriminatory policies and attacks on our freedoms; but CAIR-LA is committed to continuing the fight to defend the civil rights, safety, and dignity of all those facing injustice. Here are 4 ways we plan to hold the incoming Trump administration accountable from day one.

1. 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬During his first term, Trump implemented significant restrictions on immigration, including measures targeting refugees and immigrants from Muslim-majority countries known as the Muslim Ban. During his 2024 campaign, he promised to double down on similar policies, including carrying out “the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.”CAIR-LA will stand firmly with our allies and state officials to defend the fundamental right to seek asylum and resist efforts to reinstate discriminatory immigration policies, including the reintroduction of the Muslim Ban. Our efforts will also focus on expanding Temporary Protected Status designations, securing legal pathways for DACA recipients, pushing for the continuation of Deferred Enforced Departure for Palestinians, and opposing mass deportations and the cruel separation of families.Sources: LA Times, ACLU𝟐. 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠For years, American Muslims have been subjected to unlawful surveillance on the basis of their religion. In 2016, Trump also called for the surveillance of mosques and for the creation of a national database to track Muslims in the U.S.Building on CAIR’s historic Supreme Court case against the FBI’s unconstitutional watchlist and lawsuit against the government’s racist No Fly List, CAIR-LA will continue to challenge invasive and unjust government surveillance programs that target American Muslims.Sources: CNN, ACLU𝟑. 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬Trump’s choice of cabinet members and campaign promises directly threaten the rights and freedoms of Americans, including peaceful demonstrators on college campuses. He has even claimed that he will deploy the U.S. military to stop protests across the country.CAIR-LA’s legal team will continue working to counter all politically motivated efforts to suppress and infringe upon Americans’ fundamental rights, including freedom of speech, assembly, and expression. CAIR-LA will also continue to defend students’ constitutional rights as they engage in protected activities on their college campuses.Source: ACLU𝟒. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐚After the 2016 election, Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate spiked in the U.S.; in the last 13 months, CAIR-LA has once again seen hate targeting Muslims rise at an alarming rate.Through free legal services and legislative advocacy, CAIR-LA will continue to protect community members facing Islamophobia and other forms of hate, violence, and discrimination. CAIR-LA will also continue combating Islamophobia and misinformation in the media as well as providing important community resources and updates.𝙅𝙤𝙞𝙣 𝙐𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙁𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙚No matter who holds office, we will not back down from the fight for our rights. As Trump builds on his legacy of hate and division, CAIR-LA will continue to build our legacy of justice and freedom for all people everywhere—but a fight this big will take all of us.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦CAIR-CA is available to provide expert commentary on a range of civil rights and social justice issues impacting the Muslim community in California.Our media team can connect you with knowledgeable spokespersons from our four regional offices:Greater Los Angeles AreaDigital Communications Manager Enjy El-Kadi714-851-4851Sacramento Valley/Central CaliforniaExecutive Director Reshad Noorzay916-441-6269San DiegoExecutive Director Tazheen Nizam760-201-7626San Francisco Bay AreaCommunications Manager Lorrie Adam408-498-5779