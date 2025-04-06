California Wildlife Day 2025

Date:

Sunday, April 06, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Carmel River Watershed Conservancy

Location Details:

Palo Corona Regional Park, 4860 Carmel Valley Rd, Carmel-by-the-Sea

🌿🐾 California Wildlife Day 2025: Working Together to Create Healthy Habitats 🐾🌿



Join us for California Wildlife Day 2025 on Sunday, April 6, from 10 AM to 3 PM at Palo Corona Regional Park! This year’s theme, “Working Together to Create Healthy Habitats,” celebrates the power of collaboration in conserving and restoring California’s incredible ecosystems.



The day will feature:



✨ Inspiring keynote by National Geographic Explorer Erica Gies, author of Water Always Wins: Thriving in an Age of Drought and Deluge

✨ Interactive exhibits from local conservation organizations

✨ Guided nature walks and family-friendly activities

✨ Arts, culture, food, and more!



Explore how individuals, communities, and organizations can work together to protect wildlife and build a resilient future. This free event welcomes all ages and celebrates the beauty and diversity of California’s wildlife.



📅 Save the Date: April 6, 2025

📍 Location: Palo Corona Regional Park



Let’s come together to inspire action and foster a deeper connection with the natural world. We can’t wait to see you there!