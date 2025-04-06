From the Open-Publishing Calendar
California Wildlife Day 2025
Date:
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Carmel River Watershed Conservancy
Location Details:
Palo Corona Regional Park, 4860 Carmel Valley Rd, Carmel-by-the-Sea
🌿🐾 California Wildlife Day 2025: Working Together to Create Healthy Habitats 🐾🌿
Join us for California Wildlife Day 2025 on Sunday, April 6, from 10 AM to 3 PM at Palo Corona Regional Park! This year’s theme, “Working Together to Create Healthy Habitats,” celebrates the power of collaboration in conserving and restoring California’s incredible ecosystems.
The day will feature:
✨ Inspiring keynote by National Geographic Explorer Erica Gies, author of Water Always Wins: Thriving in an Age of Drought and Deluge
✨ Interactive exhibits from local conservation organizations
✨ Guided nature walks and family-friendly activities
✨ Arts, culture, food, and more!
Explore how individuals, communities, and organizations can work together to protect wildlife and build a resilient future. This free event welcomes all ages and celebrates the beauty and diversity of California’s wildlife.
📅 Save the Date: April 6, 2025
📍 Location: Palo Corona Regional Park
Let’s come together to inspire action and foster a deeper connection with the natural world. We can’t wait to see you there!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1610288186...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 18, 2025 5:58PM
