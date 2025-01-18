SUPREME COURT OF CANADA, SCC, DENIES THE APPLICATION OF THE KAHNISTENSERA MOHAWK MOTHERS TO DISCUSS THE MISSING AND DISAPPEARED INDIGENOUS CHILDREN. SCC DECISION REAFFIRMS THAT THEY ARE INTRUDERS AND WE ARE THE ORIGINAL NATURAL PEOPLE OF TURTLE ISLAND, ONOWAREKEH. THE MOHAWK MOTHERS ARE NOT SURPRISED. IT COMES FROM THE SAME COLONIAL SYSTEM THAT ENABLED OUR GENOCIDE.

MNN. Jan, 16m 2025. SUGGESTION: THE INDIGENOUS COULD HOLD THEIR OWN INVESTIGATION AND TRIAL ON THE GENOCIDE THAT WAS COMMITTED ON TURTLE ISLAND.SUPREME COURT OF CANADA, SCC, DENIES THE APPLICATION OF THE KAHNISTENSERA MOHAWK MOTHERS TO DISCUSS THE MISSING AND DISAPPEARED INDIGENOUS CHILDREN.SCC DECISION REAFFIRMS THAT THEY ARE INTRUDERS AND WE ARE THE ORIGINAL NATURAL PEOPLE OF TURTLE ISLAND, ONOWAREKEH.THE MOHAWK MOTHERS ARE NOT SURPRISED. IT COMES FROM THE SAME COLONIAL SYSTEM THAT ENABLED OUR GENOCIDE.THE CIVIL COURT CANNOT PROTECT INDIGENOUS RIGHTS.]THE MOHAWK MOTHERS ARE CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS. DESTRUCTION OF CORPSES, COVER UPS OF CRIMES, MURDERS AND NO ACCOUNTABILITY BY CHURCH AND STATE MUST BE KNOWN TO THE WORLD AND THEY MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE.Remember that anything based upon a lie will always be a lie, no matter how much time or how many other lies are used to bolster the original lie.The kahnistensers, Mohawk Mothers, have a duty to seek justice for the murders of indigenous children which the intruders carried out upon their arrival onto onowarekeh turtle island. The church and state are the architects of this problem. The Mothers went to the SCC to seek justice. They decided not to discuss the truth that was placed before them about the disappearances of indigenous children into the hands of the state and church. The Mohawk Mothers' duty is to find their children and to punish the perpetrators. This is the largest holocaust in all humanity of the original people of turtle island. "We must all come together to stop the ongoing desecration of turtle island and its original people".The church and state have chosen a painful life for themselves, their victims and creation and have left a giant wound within the people. It is time to heal. No more band aids or lies. Lies are bandages.Same old. Same old. Our ancestors went through this many times. This is the latest lie to back the original sin. "We see that the Canadian state does not want to investigate its own wrongdoing so that we indigenous peoples people can never hold them accountable for their crimes. Decolonization has not started on turtle island. In Africa it is for real. They are becoming free of these colonial invaders.The court fears the kaianerekowa, the great peace, which is the law of turtle island. The indigenous people since time immemorial are each sovereign natural people. According to the teiohateh Two Row Agreement, the SCC must deal with the kanienkehaka the 'people of the flint, according to the agreed upon rules. This is indigenous land. The 1701 wampum that created the settler colony of Canada allowed the bbritish entrance into Canada in peace. They arrived in August 1701 at Kingston with the two row wampum in their hands and we greeted them. But they did not follow our ways and should have left.The indigenous caretakers of the land cannot give up or sell what creation placed here. No one speaks for the indigenous. Each is sovereign and must follow nature's laws according to the kaianerekowa, the great peace, or everyone must leave.SCC DENIAL VALIDATED THAT THE TEIOHATEH TWO ROW IS THE LAW OF THE LAND.Teiohateh is the only valid treaty which WAS accepted by all the coloniak invaders in 1701 and affirmed in 1710 upon our visit to London.The Mohawk Mothers are not surprised by the SCC refusal to hear this case as the SCC has rejected other claims of indigenous people who tried to discuss their differences. The two row agreement exists and is the basis of the relations between indigenous and the intruders. The hope was that SCC on behalf of Canada was finally ready to start honouring the pledges they made with the original people, would visit this issue and that the right decision based on the total truth would have been made.PINK FLOYD SINGS ABOUT HOW WE JUST DON'T KNOW HOW IT'S GONNA END UNLESS YOU LISTEN TO MOTHER:kahentinetha