top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International Anti-War

Each red dot shows a bombed place in Gaza. This is what genocide looks like.

by Mohamad Safa
Fri, Jan 17, 2025 10:11PM
𝐈𝐬𝐫𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝟖𝟎 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬.

This means that Israel has dropped ~36 kilograms of explosives on Gaza for every man, woman, and child. This is what genocide looks like.
What genocide looks like
original image (631x680)
𝙀𝙖𝙘𝙝 𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙙𝙤𝙩 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬𝙨 𝙖 𝙗𝙤𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙙 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙂𝙖𝙯𝙖. (𝙐𝙉 𝙎𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙚 𝘾𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙚, 𝙅𝙪𝙡𝙮 6𝙩𝙝)

For more information: https://x.com/mhdksafa/status/188012334179...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code