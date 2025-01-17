Each red dot shows a bombed place in Gaza. This is what genocide looks like. by Mohamad Safa

𝐈𝐬𝐫𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝟖𝟎 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬.



This means that Israel has dropped ~36 kilograms of explosives on Gaza for every man, woman, and child. This is what genocide looks like.

𝙀𝙖𝙘𝙝 𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙙𝙤𝙩 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬𝙨 𝙖 𝙗𝙤𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙙 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙂𝙖𝙯𝙖. (𝙐𝙉 𝙎𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙚 𝘾𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙚, 𝙅𝙪𝙡𝙮 6𝙩𝙝)



