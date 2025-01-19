From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Not Another Child, Not Another Hospital Zoom Meeting
Date:
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Doctors Against Genocide
Location Details:
Online
Register for the Zoom meeting at:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VMdtYFfJS1-GwJr5OKBmew?emci=396d31a5-4fd5-ef11-88d0-0022482a9d92&emdi=2556db1f-54d5-ef11-88d0-0022482a9d92&ceid=3599191#/registration
Linktree for actions to free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya: https://linktr.ee/FreeDrAbuSafiya
Agenda:
Update on Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya
Ceasefire: What's Next?
Discuss the report to United Nations Special Rapporteur for the Right to Health
The Great White Tent Protest: UN Headquarters - Geneva
Gaza Community Mental Health Program
Update on the Winter Drive to Gaza
Sick From Genocide Campaign Updates
