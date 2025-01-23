From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From Ceasefire to Total Liberation: Key Strategies for 2025
Date:
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
USCPR
Location Details:
Online
Following a ceasefire, organizing for Palestine will become even more critical. Join us for a discussion on what is required of the movement in this next phase of organizing for Palestinian liberation. Reflecting on the past 15 months, we’ll examine how Palestine’s resistance has revitalized a global commitment to revolution and anti-imperialism, while exposing zionism as an inherently genocidal project.
This webinar will focus on strategies needed to sustain and escalate momentum post-ceasefire, especially:
- Targeting genocide profiteers like Maersk and Chevron through corporate pressure campaigns
- Achieving divestment within every complicit institution, starting at your city council
- Building on the collective skills and strengths of the Palestine movement.
Grounded in historical and political context, we will draw lessons from victories in corporate divestment and coalition-building. You’ll gain insights into current campaigns, understand the critical role of joint struggle, and learn practical ways to get involved and contribute to the global movement for Palestinian liberation.
Zoom
http://uscpr.org/masscall
