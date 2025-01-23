Following a ceasefire, organizing for Palestine will become even more critical. Join us for a discussion on what is required of the movement in this next phase of organizing for Palestinian liberation. Reflecting on the past 15 months, we’ll examine how Palestine’s resistance has revitalized a global commitment to revolution and anti-imperialism, while exposing zionism as an inherently genocidal project.This webinar will focus on strategies needed to sustain and escalate momentum post-ceasefire, especially:- Targeting genocide profiteers like Maersk and Chevron through corporate pressure campaigns- Achieving divestment within every complicit institution, starting at your city council- Building on the collective skills and strengths of the Palestine movement.Grounded in historical and political context, we will draw lessons from victories in corporate divestment and coalition-building. You’ll gain insights into current campaigns, understand the critical role of joint struggle, and learn practical ways to get involved and contribute to the global movement for Palestinian liberation.Zoom