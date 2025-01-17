18 NGOs demand UK ensures Gaza genocide pause leads to justice and accountability by We, the undersigned organisations

The UK Government must do its part to ensure this pause turns rapidly into a permanent ceasefire. This must be a starting point for justice and accountability, not an endpoint that allows the Israeli authorities to continue their blockade, occupation and oppression of Palestinians.

𝐏𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐬𝐫𝐚𝐞𝐥𝐢 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐚𝐳𝐚 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐧 𝟏𝟑 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓. (𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭: 𝐇𝐚𝐝𝐢 𝐃𝐚𝐨𝐮𝐝 / 𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬)



We, the undersigned organisations, welcome the temporary cessation of hostilities between Hamas and Israel in Gaza. While this temporary pause is a vital step, it comes far too late for the over 46,000 Palestinians who have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, and falls short of putting a permanent end to Palestinian suffering. The UK Government must do its part to ensure this pause turns rapidly into a permanent ceasefire. This must be a starting point for justice and accountability, not an endpoint that allows the Israeli authorities to continue their blockade, occupation and oppression of Palestinians.



Since October 2023, Gaza has endured a catastrophic Israeli military assault that has forcibly displaced more than 1.9 million people—nearly 90% of its population. Families are surviving in tents or makeshift shelters with very little protection against the harsh winter. In the North Gaza governorate, where the siege has stretched beyond 100 days, over 5,000 Palestinians have been killed or forcibly disappeared as a result of the Israeli forces' siege, attacks, and arbitrary detentions. These acts of collective punishment, forced displacement, and the targeting of essential services including medical facilities constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity Israel is committing against Palestinians, as found by the UN Commission of Inquiry.



Despite the overwhelming evidence of these violations, the UK government has failed to act meaningfully. As yet, it has neither secured a permanent ceasefire nor shown willingness to hold Israel accountable. In correspondence with the Foreign Affairs Committee on January 8, Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that “it has not been possible to make an assessment of Israel's compliance with the principle of proportionality. This is in part due to the opaque and contested information environment in Gaza.” Lammy further noted the challenges of “accessing the specific and sensitive information necessary from Israel in relation to each incident, such as intended targets, anticipated military advantage, and anticipated civilian harm.” This response is wholly inadequate in the face of the overwhelming evidence of Israel's illegal and cruel actions in Gaza. Such statements highlight a deliberate unwillingness to confront Israel’s actions and to pursue justice for Palestinians.



The UN Commission of Inquiry has found that Israel’s policies, including the deliberate targeting of medical personnel and facilities, constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the crime of extermination. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Palestinians in Gaza have plausible rights to be protected from acts of genocide and that there is a real and imminent risk of irreparable prejudice to these rights. Yet the UK government has failed to meaningfully take action to ensure that the ICJ provisional measures are being implemented, as obligated, or otherwise engage with these findings, effectively allowing Israel to act with impunity. It has also failed to take action to bring the occupation, deemed unlawful by the ICJ, to an end as required by the court's Advisory Opinion.



We call on the UK government to take immediate action to ensure accountability and justice for Palestinians. All arms transfers to Israel, including components for F-35 fighter jets sent indirectly, must be suspended. It must respect the work and independence of the ICC, including through committing to enforce arrest warrants issued. This deal alone will not end Palestinian suffering in Gaza, and therefore must be the beginning, and not the end, of a process that will rapidly bring a comprehensive ceasefire, with a lifting of the 17-year long blockade, and end of Israel’s occupation of Gaza, West Bank and East Jerusalem in line with the ICJ Advisory Opinion. Unrestricted humanitarian access must be facilitated to avert the risk of famine . A comprehensive rebuilding effort must follow, led by Palestinians and with Palestinian self-determination at its core. The UK must also ensure that UNRWA leads Gaza's aid efforts and must demand the Israeli authorities rescind recent laws and attacks against it.



This is a moment of truth for the UK. To continue shielding Israel from accountability is to abandon the principles of justice and human rights that it claims to uphold. The UK must not be an ally to Israel’s atrocities and must act decisively to end its complicity and demonstrate genuine leadership in the pursuit of peace and justice for Palestinians. Which can only be achieved by ending atrocities, upholding international law, and concrete guarantees to end their recurrence.



Signatories:



Medical Aid for Palestinians

Oxfam GB

Amnesty International UK

Amos Trust

Action for Humanity

Islamic Relief UK

Christian Aid

Welfare Association

Sabeel-Kairos UK

Interpal

Global Justice Now

Council for Arab-British Understanding (Caabu)

ABCD Bethlehem

Embrace the Middle East

Quakers in Britain

ActionAid UK

Gender Action for Peace and Security (GAPS)

War on Want