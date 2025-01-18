From the Open-Publishing Calendar
International Worker Solidarity to Save Gaza
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Charles Rachlis
Location Details:
You are invited to a Zoom meeting.
When: Jan 18, 2025 03:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Noon (Pacific coast California)
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/dNICoJqRQeijPxcr6ozIRQ
When: Jan 18, 2025 03:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Noon (Pacific coast California)
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/dNICoJqRQeijPxcr6ozIRQ
International Worker Solidarity to
SAVE GAZA, SAVE US ALL!
Block Arms Shipments Through Port of Newark to Stop Genocide in Gaza!
ONLINE MEETING JAN. 18TH 3:00 PM
International workers solidarity helped ILA workers strike fear in the hearts of the shippers. Now workers in the US and around the world need the solidarity of truckers and dockers to save the lives of Palestinian workers being exterminated by US-made weapons. Palestinian unions have called on port workers around the world to block US arms to Israel. Some of the largest unions in the US, including the American Postal Workers Union, Association of Flight Attendants, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, National Education Association, Service Employees International Union, United Auto Workers and United Electrical Workers, have demanded an end to US arms shipment to Israel.
Dockers and truckers at the Port of Newark and activists in the New York-NJ area have a special responsibility because, right now, Maersk carries almost all US arms shipments to Israel through this port. Workers here can organize to block these arms shipments, saving the lives of tens of thousands of fellow workers in Gaza and demonstrating to all the employers that “in our hands we have a power greater than their hoarded gold”! In the process, truckers can organize themselves to strengthen that power and make their own demands.
Come to an online meeting with longshore workers, port truckers, students, antiwar activists and workers from other industries to discuss how we can unite to block the arms that fuel the genocide in Gaza.
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/d...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 17, 2025 12:06PM
