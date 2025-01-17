top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

Time for a United Front Against Mass Deportations & Fascism

by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Fri, Jan 17, 2025 11:55AM
The coming to power of a fascist government in the US requires a united front of the working class and preparation of the implementation of martial law. Project 2025 a fascist program if implemented would destroy all public unions, privatize public education, public services, healthcare and social security. The techno racists running the US are also supporting an international fasicist movement to crush workers throughout the world. A mass democratic labor party is also needed to break the unions from the Democratic Party and build a working class political alternative to the Democrats who have helped facilitate Trump coming to power with their anti-working class policies and support for genocide and imperialism throughout the world.
The coming to power of a fascist government in the US requires a united front of the working class and preparation of the implementation ...
original image (612x792)
Jan 20, 2025 UFCLP Statement
On January 20, 2025 Time For A United Front Against Mass Deportations & Fascism
An Insurrection Fascist Government Will Only Be Stopped By A General Strike & Labor Party

The capture of all three branches of the US government by insurrectionary forces and the “peaceful” transfer of power to a Trump Musk government is only the beginning of a fascist take-over. This is a government that supports and is based on the end of bourgeois democracy and a dictatorship.

The rapid decline of US capitalism and imperialism economically and globally is leading directly to Trump and a fascist movement which includes tariff trade war, growing threat of world war and mass repression and fascism internally.

Trump using “shock and awe” will immediately free his fascist and racist supporters from prison and they will be organized and funded by fascist billionaires to target, crush and murder Blacks, Brown, Leftists and unionists.

Trump and his fascist supporters including Turning Point US will remove 60,000 Federal workers in all departments of the capitalist state and replace them with his fascist supporters like Musk to implement his transformation of the present capitalist state into a fascist capitalist state.

As in Nazi Germany, Trump has put in place the Capitalists themselves in his proposed cabinet to administer the state for the elimination of unions, the privatization of all public education from k-12 to universities, privatization of public services and public healthcare and the complete privatization of social security and medicare.

This fascist government will launch mass immigration raids to deport millions of immigrant workers and also arrest thousands of political activists including the hundreds of thousands who have mobilized against the US supported and funded genocide in Gaza, the pogroms in the West Bank and destruction in Lebanon.

We need to build a united front against fascism and deportation and fight in the unions to form defense committees for all immigrant and undocumented workers and their families.

Internationally besides threatening to invade Panama, the Trump Musk government will escalate the support of fascist regimes around the world from Argentina with Millie to Italy and Germany with the AfD. This agenda is supported by the largest capitalist billionaires in the world from Musk, Bezos, Thiel, Ellison and David Sacks.
They also will also move to support a military coup and dictatorship in Korea. The fascist supporters of Yoon are calling on the incoming Trump government to give full backing of Yoon’s criminal declaration of martial law and for him to crush the working class and all opposition.

The central fightback to this fascist government will come from the working class and the trade unions who are target number one since as institutions they have real power. The trade union bureaucracy instead of preparing for a fascist government is telling workers to rely on the Democratic party to defend our rights and living conditions. This is dangerous and ludicrous.

We need to prepare for a general strike against any effort to create martial law here and impose a direct fascist rule. Unlike the fightback in Korea, the US union bureaucrats are paralysed with fear and do not want to mobilize the working class for action but that is exactly what is needed and critical.

We call on all organizations and those who want to build a mass working class united front to join together and prepare for the coming battles. Trump 2 will not be Trump 1 and the denialism and American exceptionalism is a dangerous and costly illusion.

For United Fronts Against Deportations & Fascism, For A General Strike Against Martial Law
And For a Mass Democratic Labor Party: Workers Have The Power Lets Take It.

United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP
http://www.ufclp.org
info [at] ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
§Musk Is Working To Support Millei and Fascists Around The World
by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Fri, Jan 17, 2025 11:55AM
sm_musk___milei.jpg
original image (1440x907)
Musk who spent $275 million to get Trump elected is working to support fascists like Argentina president Mellei and others throughout the world. We need a global United Front Against Fascism
http://www.ufclp.org
§Korean Workers Mobilized Against Yoon Attempt To Impose Martial Law
by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Fri, Jan 17, 2025 11:55AM
Picture of Korean Workers Marching Against Yoon
Hundreds of thousands of Korean workers including from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions KCTU mobilized against the martial law imposed by Yoon. This mass mobilization was decisive in stopping his coup attempt. In the US the union bureaucracy is refusing to fight similar attacks by Trump including mass deportation raids against immigrants and Palestinian activists and the left. Workers have the power through general strikes to mobilize against these attacks and prepare for martial law and military rule with Trump's fasicist bands terrorizing Blacks, Brown, LBGTQ, Muslims and left organizations.
http://www.ufclp.org
§US Pushing Tariff Trade War & Encirclement of China In Preparation For World War
by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Fri, Jan 17, 2025 11:55AM
china___us_trade_war.avif
Both the Democrats and Republicans including Trump are pushing for tariff trade war and military encirclement of China which will lead to imperialist war with China. A mass working class Labor Party is needed that will have a program against imperialist war and to fight the real enemies of the working in the US who are the capitalists who are destroying the conditions of the working class and trying to pit US workers against workers around the world. In this period of the economic decline of capitalism and US imperialism and the inability to compete internationally, the rise of a fascist movement the the logically development. We need unity with workers around the world who are also fighting the genocide in Gaza and the US wars around the world.
http://www.ufclp.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code