Beware the Security State or the Emergency State! by Marc Batko

In our world of manufactured consent and elite democracy, the loudest voice is often mistaken for the strongest and most believable voice. Born with a spoon in his mouth, Donald Trump claims to be "the Chosen One" and "doesn't mind being the Nelson Mandala of our generation. In his two 2017 tax heists, $8 trillion was given to corporations & households with over $1 million!