top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/23/2025
Palestine U.S. Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Phone Bank: Demand Maersk cut ties with genocide!

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Codepink & PYM
Location Details:
Online
Online
https://www.codepink.org/phonebankmaersk

Join CODEPINK and Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) for phone banks targeting Maersk, where we will be demanding they cut ties with genocide! Maersk facilitates the shipment of weapons to Israel and profits off genocide in Palestine.

Please sign up for as many shifts as you can participate in! We’ll spend the first 15 minutes going over how to make the calls and answering questions, and by 10:15pm PT, we’ll start making calls. If it’s your first shift or you have questions, please make sure you join on time. If you’ve already participated in a Maersk phone bank with CODEPINK and PYM, feel free to pop in at any time to make your calls. Everyone is free to leave once they’ve made their calls!
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 16, 2025 5:29PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code