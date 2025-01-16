Open Letter to the Bay Area Left: Immigrant Rights and Lefty Hypocrisy by sum anarcho feminists

WE SEE YOU

We are not ignorant nor do we suffer from amnesia. When we hear the "vote blue no matter who" crowd sighing about Trump being elected, we can only roll our eyes. We as anarcho feminists did not have four years of peace and quiet under Biden. What happened is the left abandoned us. We never ceased organizing, screaming and fighting back for our collective survival. We never stopped caring about border issues, colonialism or environmental issues. We fought by ourselves up until the Palestinian movement surged in the streets again, even though the trend lacked intersectionality of the war and occupation on our soil. Fascist policies for more enslavement & imprisonment were implemented with the last state election. People have been jailed, swept and disappeared while everyone's eyes were on the middle east.



Now the sense of urgency to protect people against ICE has returned, so we ask: where have you been? Where you busy celebrating imaginary glass ceilings being shattered with a dark skinned woman Vice President?



Well, you left us behind to clean your mess.



As the Bay Area prepares to celebrate civil rights, MLK and to march for immigrants we want to remind the left, you do not get to pick and choose when to show solidarity. Specifically, we want to call out the mission district for its hypocrisy and violence when it comes to safety and survival of people who are here. We reject the idea of our neighbors being labeled "immigrants." Son Migrantes! Many people who arrive to San Francisco are indigenous to the global south and speak their native languages. These are the people most likely to be targeted by ICE. These colonial ideas of immigration are racist because our ancestors migrated all over Turtle Island since time immemorial. This is native land! We do not accept this stance from the left that because the Republicans are in the slave master's house again, it is time to stand up for undocumented people or for women. We never stopped giving a shit for our collective freedom, we actually have been begging for help these last four years.



The mission district in SF is specifically guilty of turning a blind eye to the continued policing of poor people, many who have arrived here from the global south. This weekend the mission wants to celebrate our resistance but we are NOT going to let one thing slide:



The policing of the BART plazas.



The policing of the plazas are anti immigration. These anti poor policies are racist. People do not inherently want to be thieves, people do not want to starve on the streets of this alleged sanctuary city. We have a problem with mainstream narrative that boosting and slanging these alleged stolen goods is unsafe. When you see brown mothers with babies slung to their backs selling bras and jeans out of suitcases on 16th street you will understand. When you see black and brown youth hustling you will understand. We have welcomed "immigrants" into our communities but instead of fighting for more resources, the hood settles on cops being paid overtime. Shameful!



So what are you going to do now?



This weekend while folks take to the streets to chant solidarity & for our liberation, we want the left to remember this city has violently swept and jailed the same people the left is marching to protect under Trump. We will not turn a blind eye to the hypocrisy that these violent policies were enforced the last four years the left allegedly had "peace and quiet".



We see you.