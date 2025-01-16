top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

WorkWeek LA Fire, Capitalism & Global Catastrophe & Healthcare Workers Protest Genocide

by WorkWeek
Thu, Jan 16, 2025 1:38PM
WorkWeek On KPOO covers the LA fire storm, climate crisis and global capitalism and also the global day of action against genocide and the freedom of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza and other healthcare workers in Gaza.
LA Used Prisoners at Slave Labor Wages To Fight Fire
The LA Firestorm, Capitalism & Global Catastrophe & Healthcare Workers At SF General On US Israel Genocide
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1-16-25-the-la-firestorm-capitalism-global-catastrophe-healthcare-workers-at-sf-general-on-us-israel-genocide

WorkWeek 1-16-25 The LA Firestorm, Capitalism & Global Catastrophe & Healthcare Workers At SF General On US Israel Genocide

WorkWeek looks at the history of fires in Los Angeles and the global climate crisis in the context of the decline of US capitalism and imperialism. This firestorm could have been predicted but the City, State and country are not protected.

WorkWeek interviews Professor George Wright who grew up in Los Angeles and talks about the disconnect between global warming and the failure of the US capitalist state to prepare for global warning in the context of the largest urban fire in the history of the United States. The same capitalist politicians, both Democrats and Republicans have voted for trillions for war while the planet is warming up threatening millions of people throughout the US and are cutting budgets for firefighting and protecting people and communities. Prison labor is also being used to put out the fires and immigrants who will rebuild Los Angeles are also threatened with the mass deportations at the same time in this.

Next WorkWeek hears from San Francisco General Hospital healthcare workers. On January 6th in a global day of action called by Doctors Against Genocide healthcare workers rallied at San Francisco General Hospital and UCSF and spoke out about the need to release the Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

He and other doctors who have been arrested and beaten as the last remaining hospital in Gaza was destroyed by the IDF resulting in many deaths of patients and healthcare workers. Over 1000 healthcare workers have been killed and over 150 are presently being jailed by the Israeli government supported by the US government and both Democrats and Republicans.

Healthcare workers spoke out about these genocidal war crimes and called for action in the US and internationally to this immediately.


WorkWeek 1-16-25 Global Day Of Action Of Doctors Against Genocide At SF General Hospital
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1-16-25

WorkWeek reports on the global day of action called by Doctors Against Genocide. On January 6 an international day of action was held to free Palestinian Gaza Doctor Hussam Abu Safiya and other doctors who have been jailed by the Israeli IDF at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Northern Gaza. This last remaining hospital was destroyed by the US supported IDF killing many patients and healthcare workers. Over 1,000 healthcare workers have been killed and over 150 are being jailed by Israel. WorkWeek hears from healthcare workers who talk about this massive genocide with the loss of tens of thousands of lives has been supported with billions of dollars from the US government. Participants talked about people in the US have no healthcare or being denied healthcare, the US is providing unlimited financial and military support to continue this genocide.

We hear from a rally at San Francisco general hospital and UCSF about the fight to demand the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and the other medical workers along with an end to the criminal genocide being committed by Israel with the active support of the US government and politicians in California and nationally who are voting to finance this crimes.

Speakers also talked about the targeting of those opposed to the Israeli genocide and for an end to the supply of arms and US military support.

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
§SFGH Rally Against Genocide In Gaza
by WorkWeek
Thu, Jan 16, 2025 1:38PM
img_8756.jpg
Healthcare workers rallied globally on January 6, 2025 and at San Francisco General Hospital doctors and healthcare workers spoke out
